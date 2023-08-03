Cynthia Bailey Confirms She Isn’t ‘Good Friends’ With NeNe Leakes

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes were the best of friends. It even stated that in their friendship contract. But when Cynthia invited Kenya Moore to a party during Season 12 of RHOA, NeNe was furious. She said, “Cynthia definitely has a side to her that, for whatever reason, Bravo has not shown that side of her.” The duo continued to feud over the years.

During a recent interview with Carlos King, NeNe slammed Cynthia. She claimed that her former bestie, along with some other cast members, attempted to have NeNe fired. And NeNe claimed that the only reason that Cynthia nabbed a peach was because of her now ex-husband, Peter Thomas, and his sparkling personality. I’m sure that Peter will co-sign this observation.

Now Cynthia gave an update on her relationship with NeNe. The Messenger has the scoop.

Forget about a new friendship contract

“For me, I’m in a respectful place with her. From my end, we’re good. We’re just not good friends anymore, and that’s okay. We had many, many beautiful years of friendship, and that’s just not where we are now,” Cynthia explained. She added that she wants NeNe to have “light, love, and grace.”

Cynthia previously responded to NeNe’s claims that she tried to get her fired. “I couldn’t get NeNe Leakes fired from Taco Ball. Okay?” she quipped. “So, if I have all this power, how am I not even on the show anymore? But anyway, make it make sense,” she added. If only I could, Cynthia.

While NeNe deserves her accolades, so does Cynthia. She was a cast member for 10 years. And the only housewife to get married twice on a franchise.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta continues, without both former stars, Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WILL CYNTHIA AND NENE EVER BECOME TRUE FRIENDS AGAIN? DO YOU THINK THAT CYNTHIA TRIED TO HAVE NENE FIRED? DOES PETER HAVE STAR QUALITY?