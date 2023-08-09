Drew Sidora in ‘Disbelief’ After Marlo Hampton ‘Body Shamed’ Her

Drew Sidora just called out Marlo Hampton over body-shaming her. And while Drew is most certainly prone to stretching the truth, she’s got receipts this time.

It’s no secret that the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars have been at each other’s throats. But now the two are levying some hard accusations against one another.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Marlo criticized Drew’s weight program, Drop it with Drew. She suggested Drew should “get lipo” to adequately promote a service such as that.

Drew plays offense on Instagram

In response to Marlo’s comments on WWHL, Drew put out a text post on her Instagram story, tagging her costar directly. She wrote, “I am sitting here in disbelief that [Marlo] would attack me by body shaming and attacking my weight at this crucial time in my life.” She cited parenting, the divorce process, and “public humiliation” as current stressors.

She continued, “Clearly attacking me, won’t get you very far. If you feel this way about me at this size, I can only imagine what you think about women of all sizes who have weight challenges, illnesses or eating disorders due to comments like yours. All I can say is Shame on you.”

Moreover, some fans pointed out the hypocrisy on Marlo’s part. Marlo’s alleged liposuction was quite the point of contention in Season 13 until she finally confirmed she did indeed go under surgery. So, it feels like Marlo shouldn’t be swinging a bat around with her name on it.

Marlo’s weak defense against Drew

It didn’t take long at all for Marlo to respond on her own IG story. “[Drew,] you have gone around stating … lies about me for almost a year now. Anyone who knows me, knows how Anti Drug I am.” She stated how her family suffered from substance abuse even “to this day.” She went on, “I have watched you assassinate my character all season.”

Marlo also called Drew’s words “absolutely disgusting,” and explained, “I laughed to mask the pain.” Now, it doesn’t take a detective to point out that Marlo’s response to Drew was a complete non-sequitur. She didn’t address Drew’s body shaming accusations, but instead, a comment that Drew made about Marlo being unable to pass a drug test.

Drew is genuinely making some good points. Women on reality TV are held to an impossible standard by viewers and often production. Costars shouldn’t perpetuate such toxic expectations. And the fact that Marlo didn’t even respond to the matter at hand feels like an admission of guilt, even if Drew was out of pocket for her drug comment.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

