Erika Jayne Defends ‘Fox Force Five’ Against ‘Mean Girl’ Accusations

Erika Jayne is spilling deets about her former girl group, the Fox Force Mean Girls Five, and shared some behind-the-scenes secrets fans didn’t know.

The group, formed during Season 9 of the hit Bravo show, hasn’t gotten the best rap from the viewers. Not only did they try and bully Lisa Vanderpump out of the cast, they did the same to Season 10’s Denise Richards. Thankfully, out of the five, the most boring, Teddi Mellencamp, got the boot after her third season. And Lisa Rinna was fired two seasons later. Now, the only dead weight left in the group is Dorit Kemsley.

Most hoped she would’ve been fired this past season too, but somehow she made her way back into the circle (despite giving us absolutely nothing the past few years). Anyway, this clique has always been pretty exclusionary. However, Erika told Today that wasn’t their goal.

The mean girls had to give us a show… according to EJ

(Photo by: Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo)

Since two of the five have been let go from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers haven’t seen the group together lately. But it’s not because of bad blood; Erika revealed that life has gotten in the way.

“We’re still friendly; we just haven’t been able to see each other. Everybody’s busy and got pulled in different directions, but we’re still friendly,” she explained before defending her little crew of co-stars.

“We had to make a show out of five people; that was it. When you lose key players, it’s difficult,” Erika said, referring to Season 9. “Never forget, this is entertainment. So we’re looking toward each other, and that’s how we became tight because we had to pull it off. I don’t think people quite understand that; I think that they (fans) think we were being mean girls and shoving everybody else out.”

“That’s what was really going on; it wasn’t like we decided we didn’t like everybody else. We’ve gotten a very bad rap about that, and that’s not true.”

Hm, you sure about that sis? We remember this group of dusty Housewives posting a picture of themselves at dinner after a reunion taping without Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. But anyway, without the likes of miserable Rinna and diamond-less Mellencamp, we have high hopes for this upcoming season. And just maybe, we can get back to the glamorous fashions, laughs, and of course, fun shade.

