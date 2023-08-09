Tom Sandoval Has ‘Connection’ With New Lady Friend Tii

For all of you who have been worried about the state of Tom Sandoval’s love life since Scandoval, never fear. Sandoval seems to have a new lady in his life.

The Vanderpump Rules star reportedly split from Rachel “Raquel” Leviss in May. Rachel checked into a mental health facility in April and left in July. For those who hoped to see Rachel on Season 11 of Pump Rules, you may need to turn on your galaxy light for comfort. She hasn’t filmed with the cast yet, and filming is set to wind down in a couple of weeks.

Now Sandoval has appeared in public with a new lady on his arm. Page Six has all the juicy details.

Sandoval met his new pal, Tii, through his friend, VPR alum Billie Lee. There was also gossip that Sandoval and Billie were hooking up. After all, Billie defended Sandoval after he cheated on his longtime love, Ariana Madix.

“Tii is a good friend of Billie, who introduced her to Tom,” an insider claimed. “Tom and Tii had a lot of fun during their night out and there’s definitely a connection.”

Tii, who is an aspiring musician, was spotted with Sandoval on Saturday, August 5 at the Fleur Room in West Hollywood, California. Is it even really a date if you aren’t out in public on a Saturday night? Not for Sandoval!

Sandoval wore brown trousers, a patterned shirt, and a fedora. No sequined green pants? I am truly disappointed. Tii dressed to impress in a black vest, black jeans, and a purple bra. The duo waited at the valet stand while paparazzi snapped photos, including one of Tii smiling from the passenger seat of Sandoval’s ride.

“He thought she was a really cool girl and they enjoyed getting to know each other,” a second source shared. Of course, Tii dropped her new single, Situationship, the day before her outing with Sandoval. Timing is everything!

Does anyone else feel like this is a set-up? Or am I becoming cynical?

