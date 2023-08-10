Could Lala Kent be Leaving Vanderpump Rules?

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has hinted before about leaving the show in her rearview. In fact, she did leave during Season 5. But she reappeared during Season 6 as a full-time VPR cast member.

In 2021, Lala once again spoke about leaving on her podcast, Give Them Lala. “[If] tomorrow they call me and say, ‘We’ve been picked up,’ I would take a big pause because I don’t know if that’s the space for me anymore. I left that reunion feeling not much resolve,” Lala said. “I left feeling a bit alone and isolated.” Still, she returned to earn that check.

Was Scandoval too much for Lala?

Lala seemed to be hinting that she was totally over something in her life. “Do you ever hit a point where it’s not that you need time or a break, but you just know you’re done with something? I think I’m done,” Lala wrote on social media.

The Pump Rules Instagram account posted a screenshot of her post. Of course, she could be discussing Pump Rules, her podcast, a boyfriend, or even a friendship. Of course, fans of the show expressed their views in the comments.

One follower commented, “I think Lala has outgrown the VP crowd. She’s a smart, intuitive woman and she knows this is all gonna be the same ol stuff…”

Another fan suggested an interesting theory. “I think she wants to leave VPR and go to Jax, Britt & Kristen’s new gig.” Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and his wife Brittany Cartwright are set to star in a Pump Rules spin-off.

“GOOD. BE DONE AND LEAVE THE SHOW….BYE!!!!!” a social media user wrote. “Hilarious that anyone thinks this is anything more than I cry for attention. She’ll never leave. She knows without the show she’s not interesting enough to care about,” another follower posted.

Lala and the rest of the cast have been filming Season 11. Thus far, Rachel Leviss has been a no-show.

I guess we will have to wait and see what Lala was alluding to.

