Brynn Whitfield Admits RHONY Housewives Were ‘Harsh’ on Jessel Taank’s Marriage

The Real Housewives of New York City has been off to a great start. There’s petty drama, interesting relationships, and as of late, lots of talk about sex.

While the ladies were on their first cast trip to the Hamptons, newcomer Jessel Taank dropped a bombshell when she revealed she and her husband hadn’t been intimate in over two years.

Of course, she gagged the ladies (and the fans) with this tea. And surprise, surprise — they rushed in to try and save her. Or her marriage, that is. After letting her co-stars know that she and her hubby, Pavit Randhawa, don’t have time these days, the other apple-holders made some suggestions, including lingerie and sex toys.

But were they overstepping in the fashion publicist’s personal life? On a recent Watch What Happens Live episode, Brynn Whitfield seems to think so.

Were the RHONY ladies doing too much?

When Andy Cohen asked Brynn if some of her co-stars were too forward regarding Jessel and Pavit’s sex life, the West Village beauty said yes.

“She just had a baby,” Brynn responded. “I never had a baby, but I can’t even imagine.”

“If I eat carbs, I freak the f*ck out, and I don’t want to do anything for a year, so I think we were really harsh; I think give it some time,” Brynn said. “And I don’t think the best advice is just ‘go home and f*ck your husband.’”

After the ladies returned to the city following their trip, Jessel and Pavit spoke about their lack of intimacy and chalked it up to their busy schedules. Both admitted that having twin boys makes it “impossible to get anything done.”

“There’s not free time for us to literally do anything except eat and sleep,” Pavit said.

Even then, the pair agreed that prioritizing their love life is essential to their success as partners. “I think that we’ve been in this whirlwind of baby land, and I realize that now is the time to start prioritizing this and get back into the bedroom,” said Jessel.

The Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c.

