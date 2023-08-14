It is always fun to dream about who you may date from a reality TV show, including the cast of Vanderpump Rules. The SUR inner circle has gone through a transformation or two, and there are some worthy people who could be datable. When looking for a new life partner, it is crucial to seek out someone who is trustworthy, intelligent, and can tickle your funny bone.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules hasn’t had the greatest history with dating, as most of them have become entangled with each other at one point or another. Their friend circle is undoubtedly incestuous, but this could be why many of them are looking outside their group to find their next partner. Let’s take a look at who is available after trimming the fat. These are the most datable Vanderpump Rules cast members.

Lala Kent

(Photo by: Eugene Gologursky/Bravo via Getty Images)

If you are looking for someone who will always be in your corner, Lala Kent is your girl. With the heart of a prize fighter, the mother of one prides herself upon her loyalty. Even though she started her dating life with mistress vibes, the SUR hostess has become a great partner. She is strongly against infidelity and liars. The Vanderpump Rules star is also all about hustling to make money off her brands so she can support herself.

Lala would never take you on a boring date, as she used to skinny dip just for fun. If you are looking for a woman who has her life together, she’s a good pick. Lala no longer drinks alcohol and is happy being the designated driver, knowing she made the right choice in her life.

Tom Schwartz

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Currently, Tom Schwartz has a 50/50 chance of being welcomed back by fans, but he could be molded into a perfect boyfriend. His last relationship with Katie Maloney wasn’t all that great and most likely toxic from both sides. Tom comes across as a beta male, which works for any woman who is looking to be dominant in their relationship. However, Tom does have a heart of gold, even if he comes across as a pushover most of the time.

Tom is a graduate of Florida State University, so not only does he have an education, but he also has a degree in partying (Go Seminoles!) If you were to enter into a relationship with Tom, you would probably have to communicate that he would need to stand up for you, since he lacked that knowledge while married to Katie.

Tom is a work in progress, but great things take time, so the TomTom coowner may be a great investment. But be warned; he has already stated he isn’t looking to get married again.

Katie Maloney

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

The Something About Her owner is a go-getter and has always worked with people. If you are someone who is looking to get out and about, Katie is perfect, since she loves a night out with her friends, often sipping a tasty cocktail. Katie comes across as one of the more humble characters on Vanderpump Rules and originally hails from Utah. The former server has a girl-next-door vibe that can’t be beaten.

Katie is also her own boss, so she can free up her schedule whenever she likes for dates. The brunette is determined to do well in her new business and has already gotten back out onto the dating scene. So, if Katie makes your heart beat twice as fast, you’ll want to book a date with her quickly!

Ariana Madix

Photo by: Sara Mally/PEACOCK via Getty Images

On our list of most datable Vanderpump Rules cast members, how could we forget Ariana Madix? The former SUR bartender has been on quite the rollercoaster since her break up from Tom Sandoval. However, Ariana has picked herself up from the cheating scandal and started to look at the positives in her life.

Not only is she beautiful, but she is also smart as a whip. She has channeled her anger into promotion ads with companies to earn her a few extra bucks. Above all, one of the best traits about Ariana is her loyalty.

This past season of Vanderpump Rules showed her defending Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss multiple times and Tom. If you were to date Ariana, one thing that you know for sure is that she would be very honest with you while also being your biggest cheerleader.

TELL US – WHO DO YOU THINK IS DATING-WORTHY MATERIAL FROM VANDERPUMP RULES?