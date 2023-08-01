Bravo Stars Who Broke Their Contracts and Got In Trouble

Bravo likes to keep a close lid on information regarding any of their popular shows like the Real Housewives or Vanderpump Rules. However, there are times that the TV personalities unlock information unwillingly or on purpose. Sometimes, a star is annoyed with the network and decides to lash out. Other times, they accidentally misspeak during an interview. Either way, fans love getting extra information. These Bravo stars broke contract, and got themselves into hot water.

Vanderpump Rules Spoiler

(Photo by: Christopher Polk/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Recently, Scheana Shay divulged a spoiler about the upcoming Vanderpump Rules season. The mother of one accidentally spoke out of turn during an Amazon Live after sharing that her husband, Brock Davies, ditched her to play gold instead of film. Scheana explained the entire scenario was “uncomfortable.” She commented, “It was beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of Vanderpump Rules. My eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day, my contacts were dry, I was congested, I felt weak in every way possible.”

Scheana revealed even more about the untelevised scene. “I don’t like what he did to Ariana obviously,” she said. “But him and I have had a really long friendship so everyone always says, ‘Oh Scheana the flip-flopper; Scheana needs to have loyalty,’ and losing a friendship of that long has obviously been a struggle.” Scheana’s spoiler was so bad that Lala Kent even acknowledged that the network might be miffed.

Lala replied to a comment on the Amazon Live warning, “Um, she’s definitely getting in trouble. There’s no way she’s not getting in trouble…Scheana. I’m still not saying a word. Sarah said, ‘She told us she was paired with Sandoval for the meditation thing.’ Scheana! She’s gonna get in trouble I bet.” The Give Them Lala Beauty founder then abruptly ended her retort as there was a knock on the door. Does Bravo have a secret service we don’t know about to stop the chatter?

The RHOP Brawl

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

The cast of Real Housewives of Potomac is always giving their all for a good scene. However, what Bravo didn’t count on was a recent fight being filmed for the upcoming season being leaked. While filming for Season 8, two friends of Wendy Osefo, Deborah Williams and Keiana Stewart, were apparently involved in a physical altercation, with Deborah trying to rip out Keiana’s “real ponytail,” according to TMZ. According to the police report, most of the cast members, including Ashely Darby and Candiace Dillard Bassett, were trying to break up the brawl.

The beatdown occurred while filming at Zebbie’s Garden in D.C. during Ashely’s activewear line launch. It was reported that the Drive Back singer also had a drink thrown at her face. But what Bravo really hates is the fact that the entire showdown was caught on camera and leaked well before the premiere of Season 8. While no one has been punished yet, it can be assumed they have been reminded of their NDA.

Bethenny Crawls Out of Her Contract

Perhaps one of the smartest Real Housewives to ever grace the screen, Bethenny Frankel, knew just how to get out of her contract at the precise moment she was done with Bravo. She didn’t hire big-name lawyers or throw a fit. Instead, she used a loophole that was there right in her contract all along.

During a TikTok, Bethenny broke down how she permanently was able to leave Real Housewives of New York City. In her video, Bethenny shared that a clause was put into her contract. “This new point said that if you don’t appear in an episode, then you won’t be paid for it, which does make sense,” she said. “It just doesn’t make sense for me because I already knew that the production company said, ‘We’d never air an episode without you.’ They told me that directly. I have receipts.” Sadly the catalyst for leaving the show was the loss of her ex-fiancé, Dennis Sheilds.

Prior to this minute detail, Bethenny also had a previous clause named after her, aptly called the Bethenny Clause. While she admitted getting paid peanuts for her first season, she wasn’t a dummy, making sure it was explicitly stated in her contract that Bravo would have no rights to her future business ventures she may receive as a result of the show. Bethenny definitely burned some bridges and became a thorn in the network’s side.

