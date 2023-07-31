All the Double Standards the Vanderpump Rules Women Have Faced

On a recent podcast, Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent complained about “double standards” while comparing their cheating scandals to Scandoval. The conversation missed the mark, but if Stassi and Lala wanted to actually call out double standards, they’d have more than enough material. For almost eleven seasons, the treatment of the Vanderpump Rules women could teach a master class in sexism.

Early Seasons Scheana

Season 1 saw Scheana Shay iced out from the tight-knit SUR friend group over her past affair with Eddie Cibrian. Carrying on an affair with a married man is terrible, but Scheana wasn’t solely to blame. The older, more successful, married Eddie was seen as a victim of her temptress ways.

Stassi even freaked out over Scheana applying sunscreen to Jax Taylor, as if he’d have no control in her presence. This carried over to Season 2, when Katie Maloney had a meltdown over Scheana’s sexy dancing in front of Tom Schwartz. The cast would repeat this behavior once Lala entered the picture.

Taking Jax’s Side Over Stassi’s

Also in Season 1, Stassi got a taste of her own medicine when she was isolated from the group after dumping Jax. He was a terrible boyfriend, but her friends were angry she changed the group dynamic. Everyone took his side, no questions asked.

When rumors spread that Jax cheated on Stassi in Las Vegas, they believed his denial. When he admitted it was true, no one stayed mad at him for long. Alas, his history of getting away with everything had just started.

Forgiving Jax But Not Kristen

Pre-Scandoval, the most shocking twist was Season 2’s reveal that Kristen Doute and Jax slept together. Kristen was still dating Tom Sandoval at the time, while Jax was trying to win back Stassi.

A physical fight broke out after Jax admitted to Sandoval that he had no remorse and didn’t care about their friendship. But they were back to being best friends soon enough. In fact, the whole cast quickly hung out with him again. The justification was that they expected this from him, but not Kristen.

Meanwhile, Kristen spent years trying to win back people’s trust. She didn’t help herself with the Miami Girl stunt, but Jax got a pass despite egging that on.

What They Did To Faith

Yes, there’s another instance of Jax getting a slap on the wrist for cheating. Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me; fool me thrice…call the police on the other woman? That’s what Kristen and Stassi did to Faith Stowers, who faced the worst double standards yet and was accused of stealing. Nevermind Jax’s mistreatment of Kristen and Stassi themselves, or his long history of cheating and petty theft, or that recording of all the hurtful things he said about Brittany Cartwright.

Katie and Schwartz

Katie isn’t perfect, but why is she perceived as the devil incarnate, while Schwartz gets a pass for years of sexist and cruel behavior? She’s endlessly criticized as “miserable,” he gets excuses just for being “cute.” No one shows Katie empathy for her TBI, but all Schwartz has to do is speak in a baby voice, and people act like the 41-year-old is a helpless child.

Over 10 seasons, Schwartz cheated on Katie every chance he got, poured a beer on her head, lied constantly, prioritized everyone else, destroyed her self-esteem, called her names, publicly berated her, and never, ever stood up for her. And he really had the audacity to call himself a great husband.

Everyone Taking Schwartz’s Side In the Divorce

Despite fans and co-stars having a front row seat to Schwartz’s decade of horrendous behavior, he won empathy in the divorce. It’s not as if he realized the error of his ways. He refused responsibility and admitted to kissing Rachel “Raquel” Leviss just to make Katie mad. When Sandoval and Rachel harassed his former mother-in-law, Schwartz hid behind a plant.

Katie is the only cast member not to have a cheating scandal. But people acted as if she was the one who constantly cheated instead of Schwartz. Sandoval shamed Katie for dating while still living with Schwartz…at the same time he was having an affair with Rachel in the house he shared with Ariana Madix.

The cruel disregard for Katie’s feelings was excused by her asking for the divorce, and claims she didn’t seem sad enough. But when she was sad, she was complaining too much. Her reasonable request for Schwartz not to date another co-star was deemed controlling.

Schwartz was treated like a helpless Scandoval bystander, which is ludicrous, considering he likely knew the whole time. And, as Ariana pointed out, contributed to the narrative to push her downfall. But at least his role in covering the affair lead some viewers to finally apologize to Katie.

The Truth About James Kennedy

James Kennedy makes for good tv, but his quotable moments overshadow a history of bad behavior, including years of body shaming and slut shaming. He was horrible to both Kristen and Rachel during their relationships. Some have even described his behavior as abusive. But much like Schwartz, his likability is a built-in excuse.

Sandoval and Rachel Post-Scandoval

Season 11 is looking like Sandoval’s redemption arc, while Rachel may not even appear. Sandoval never showed true remorse for his actions, instead reveling in the attention, mocking the affair at concerts, and using every opportunity to insult Ariana in interviews. Much like Jax, he outright told the co-stars who are now forgiving him that their friendship meant nothing.

No, Rachel didn’t help herself by allegedly leaving a dog at a shelter. But the cast using their 10-year friendship with Sandoval as an excuse, and dismissing the affair as a one-time mistake, shows the bar is on the floor. If anything, the years of friendship should make them angrier. Their motivation being jealousy over Ariana’s brand deals shows they will always find a woman to blame.

Fans are wary of this expected, but frustrating and tired plotline. Yes, it is literally their job to film with him. But you can film with someone and still hold well-earned grudges—after all, Real Housewives do it all the time.

Lisa Vanderpump’s Rules For Men Versus Women

The double standards the Vanderpump Rules women face start at the top. Lisa Vanderpump has always defended her male employees while holding women to a higher standard. It’s ridiculous that Schwartz, who couldn’t even handle one shift, was given a bar.

She even tried to downplay Sandoval’s role in the affair, putting the blame on Rachel being too irresistible. Reports from filming suggested she finally turned on the Toms, but we’ll believe it when we see it.

