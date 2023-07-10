How Ariana Madix Is Making Her Revenge Tour Work For Her

Tom who? This is precisely what is going through the mind of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules as she starts rebuilding her life after the cheating scandal rocked her world this past March. No one expected Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss to commit such betrayal, but the worm with a mustache and former beauty queen found love in a hopeless place, and we mean a hopeless place. Thankfully Ariana didn’t waste too much time crying over her loser in aluminum.

Instead, Ariana found solace in her close friends, and even fans, who showed an outpouring of support for the Vanderpump Rules star. The Season 10 reunion showed that the former SUR bartender would not be ignored as she raged against her former lover, letting Tom know that he no longer held any power over her.

Even though the breakup may have caused a little post-traumatic stress disorder, Ariana seems to be back on her feet and living life again. And she sure as hell isn’t wasting time as she continues rubbing her success in her ex’s face; take that, Tom! Ariana Madix’s post-Scandoval life is better than ever, and here’s how she’s doing it.

Ariana Dresses for Success

Unlike the normal, average, everyday person who would have lived in stained sweats, unwashed hair, and devoured their weight in tacos to stop the pain, Ariana quickly picked herself up and went shopping for her revenge outfits.

Not only did she jet off to Mexico to attend her friend’s wedding, where she wowed in a pink ombre dress, but she had the king of Bravo, Andy Cohen‘s jaw on the floor when she stepped out in her red reunion gown. With little left for the imagination, Ariana was baring it all in more than one way.

The icing on the cake was when Bloomingdale’s reached out to collaborate with the blonde. In a stunning spread, Ariana posed in front of their flagship store in New York City, again looking gorgeous in a low-cut red dress. Whether consciously or subconsciously, the choice of red is linked to anger and rage in many cultures. The vibrant color also resembles human blood, meaning she could be sending out a signal to Tom that his days are numbered.

Ariana, the Cover Girl

One thing every woman knows when Glamour magazine calls, you answer! Elle Woods herself would have been so proud to see Ariana striking a pose on the cover of the June 2023 edition. Wearing jeans and a white tank top, Ariana revealed layers of her grief and how she was choosing to move on in a positive way. Instead of allowing her anger to shine through, she led with grace, essentially drawing a blueprint for women who may be experiencing the same betrayal she just had.

Glamour got it right when they wrote that Ariana is “stronger, freer, and yes, richer.” With almost two million followers now on social media, Ariana is leading the way in post-breakup success. Even though she may have been heartbroken (for like a week), she is now laughing all the way to the bank thanks to numerous endorsement campaigns and starting her own business with Katie Maloney, Something About Her, a sandwich shop.

Ariana Joined Dancing With the Stars

In the fall, Ariana will be dancing her way into viewers’ hearts, not that she needs any help winning over her fan base, in order to try her hand at winning the famed Mirrorball Trophy. With Derek Hough by her side, Vanderpump Rules fans will watch Ariana Cha-Cha and Waltz right over the competition, showing how genuinely competitive she can be.

A few guesses for some songs she may use could be “Fighter” by Christina Aguilera or Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone,” or are those too subtle? Okay, what about Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats?”

Whatever Ariana chooses to do next, she is clearly a woman with a plan. She is making sure to grow her bank account, while Tom may be struggling, due to everyone hating him and choosing to boycott his businesses. While Ariana used to be one half of the brand that she shared with Tom, now she is one hundred percent her own boss, choosing never to settle for anything less again.

