Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Could Face Bar Issues Due to Trolls

What?! No Mamaw’s beer cheese? Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright only announced their intention to open a sports bar a few weeks ago. But already haters are attempting to put an end to their plans.

The Vanderpump Rules alums left the show (were fired?) in 2020, in the midst of Bravo’s housecleaning to rid the show of any bad behavior. Jax was a bartender at SUR, the Lisa Vanderpump-owned restaurant originally featured on the show. But now, information may be imminent that could put Jax and Brit’s plans in jeopardy.

A group is hoping to expose the couple’s controversial views to some of their more liberal business partners. RadarOnline is spilling the tea.

A problematic past

Jax and Brittany have faced criticism in the past over several incidents. The pastor who was originally asked to officiate their wedding in June 2019 was one of the first. When it surfaced that he had used homophobic and anti-LBGTQ slurs in the past, they eventually uninvited him, even though he was a longtime family friend. They chose former 90s boy band NSYNC member Lance Bass to replace him.

The former self-professed #1 Guy in the Pump Rules friend group has also been accused of making racist and sexist comments. Given his wife’s strict Kentucky upbringing, Brit’s politics and beliefs on LBGTQ issues are in question. Former SUR employee Faith Stowers has also accused Brit of racism. Faith, the only Black member of the VPR cast, was the one who exposed Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder’s behavior in 2020, which resulted in their termination. Both Jax and Brit have denied any racism.

The new bar is a joint project with Southern California franchise Rocco’s Tavern. “A good friend of mine for many years is part owner of Rocco’s,” a poster on a popular Bravo Facebook fan group shared. “He’s as liberal as many of us here, and I know he wouldn’t like to hear Brittany’s opinions on many subjects. However, he is not a Bravo fan/watcher.”

“This may not change anything about their new restaurant,” he continued, “but I’d like them (my friend and his wife) to know her beliefs that don’t align with theirs at all.” The poster ended his message with a request for dirt on the couple he could pass along to his friend.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK JAX AND BRITTANY’S BELIEFS WILL HAVE ANY EFFECT ON THEIR BUSINESS PARTNERS? WOULD YOU GO TO JAX’S BAR?