Gina Kirschenheiter Felt Minimized by Heather Dubrow Filming RHOC Season 17

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 is rife with examples of Heather Dubrow patronizing her co-stars. From Taylor Armstrong’s “cute” suggestion that Heather join her movie cast, to Gina Kirschenheiter’s real estate career being compared to that of a teenager, the RHOC star is in rare form.

It all went down when Gina discussed her burgeoning real estate career with the mother of four. Heather pointed out that her son, Nicholas Dubrow, was also pursuing the same license. Right away, Gina felt belittled by the comment.

And after that episode aired, she still had a lot to say on the matter. Clearly, the comment still doesn’t sit right with her.

Heather offered Gina help in her career

On August 9, Heather appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She didn’t feel apologetic about “minimizing her newfound real estate career by saying that [her] college freshman son was getting into the same field.”

Gina responded to the comment on the Two Ts In A Pod podcast hosted by her co-star Tamra Judge and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Gina clarified that she is “not asking Heather to apologize for bringing up her son.” However Heather “did apologize and recognized the fact that” comparing a teenager’s ambitions with Gina’s was less than optimal.

“When you are starting something out and then you are bringing it up on the show, and you are trying to drive this career, which I really genuinely am, then for your friend and castmate, and somebody who knows how this goes, to compare that and be like, ‘Oh! My 18-year-old kid is also doing that,’ you know, it was a little bit – and you guys also know what you saw on the show, yeah that was an isolated instance, but she brought it up, like, several times,” Gina explained.

Maybe it was just a misunderstanding

Gina never thought that Heather meant to insult her. It’s patronizing at best. Indeed, Heather even suggested that Gina could get some help from Nicholas if needed.

“She also did this thing where she was like, ‘Oh if you need his help’ — and she was like, ‘So cute!’ And I’m like, ‘What are you doing Heather?’” said Gina.

“Listen, I genuinely do love Heather, like, I genuinely do really care about Heather, and I really do love Nicky, and he really is a rock star kid, so if I’m going to be compared to a kid, he’s not a bad one, but you know, I’m a grown woman and I’m trying to take care of my kids, I could have done without that,” Gina concluded.

Catch the Real Housewives of Orange County Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

