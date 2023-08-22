Luis Ruelas and Paulie Connell Celebrating Friendship Amid RHONJ Season 14 Filming

Luis Ruelas made a much-needed ally in Paulie Connell. The Season 13 reunion made it very clear that Luis needed friends in his corner. And who better than his wife’s best friend’s boyfriend?

Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania are decades-long friends. And just last season, Dolores brought Paulie into the Real Housewives of New Jersey group. Unlike Luis, the Irish native side-stepped any drama with Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga. Therefore, he was able to mesh with the group.

But Paulie is making very public admissions of his friendship with Luis. It seems certain that he is risking the disdain of some of his cast mates by doing so. The social media posts indicate a certain commitment that is worth commenting on.

Luis called Paulie a “class act”

The friendly foursome spent some time together at the Jersey Shore. Dolores, Paulie, Teresa, and Luis had a great time in their favorite holiday spot recently.

Louis posted a photo of himself with Paulie on August 19 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. The duo were dressed in white and posed in front of a Bentley of the same color.

“Here’s to another 100 years of friendship [Paulie Connell],” Louis wrote. “You are a class act my friend! Love enjoying life with you and adoring our queens [Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania].”

The entrepreneur added a hashtag referencing Paulie as a “brother from another mother.” Other notable hashtags include “double date,” “friendship” and “friend[s] that care for you.”

Luis got a stamp of approval from Dolores after the RHONJ beauty shared it on her Instagram Story. OG star Teresa supported her man by commenting with three fire emojis.

Paulie himself posted in support of his friend, who recently started a pet insurance business.

“[True],” Paulie wrote. “I enjoyed spending my first night in the Jersey shore with you. I was a Jersey shore virgin until yesterday. Good times as always bro[.] [K]eep smiling my man[.]”

Just one day prior, Teresa posted a video of herself and Dolores at the Shore. They both wore minidresses. The Skinny Italian author captioned the post, “A true friend is a treasure that’s hard to find.”

Three red heart emojis from Dolores were spotted in the comments.

It’s worth noting Teresa’s incredibly high standard of friendship and loyalty. Dolores and Paulie seem to have kept her, and Luis’, trust intact, despite all the drama from the reunion. And more importantly for Luis, he has a solid castmate in his corner.

