Teresa Giudice Refollows Kim D After Decade-Long Feud

Has hell officially frozen over in New Jersey? Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has feuded with Kim DePaola for years. Fans will recall how Kim was pivotal in staging “stripper-gate.” But Melissa Gorga, and her sprinkle cookies, survived and thrived.

The same couldn’t be said for Teresa’s relationship with Kim. In 2019, Kim D slammed Teresa’s parenting skills and alleged that she was cheating on then-husband Joe Giudice. During the Season 11 reunion, Teresa called the Posche boutique owner a “sewer rat.”

But Teresa’s disastrous appearance on Watch What Happens Live in December 2022 gifted Kim more ammunition. Teresa played one of evil genius Andy Cohen’s games. And proved that she has some confusion about well-known facts. While most of America knows President Joe Biden lives in the White House, the RHONJ star thought he lived at Mar-a-Lago. Is he renting a crib from Donald Trump? Of course, Kim spoke out and labeled Teresa “simple.”

Following once again

In a shocking turn of events, Teresa and Kim refollowed each other. The Real Housewives Franchise on Instagram shared the miraculous news. They posted a side-by-side of the ladies, along with a screenshot showing they are following one another again.

“Teresa Giudice and Kim De Paola have seemingly made amends, as they have refollowed each other after feuding for many years!” the caption read.

The timing is curious. Both Teresa and her sister-in-law Melissa are filming Season 14 of RHONJ, but not interacting with each other. After all, Teresa disowned her brother, Joe Gorga, and Melissa at the Season 13 reunion. The siblings’ relationship had been toxic for a long time.

So, making nice with Kim D can only mean one thing. You should watch your back, Melissa.

TELL US – WHY DO YOU THINK TERESA AND KIM D MADE UP NOW? DO YOU THINK THAT THEY WILL TEAM UP AGAINST MELISSA?