Real Housewives Of New Jersey Alum Kim DePaola Calls Teresa Giudice “Simple” After Watch What Happens Live Appearance

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Real Housewives of New Jersey introduced the viewing audience to haute couture by way of one Kim DePaola. Kim had a luxury boutique, a big mouth, and she wasn’t afraid to use either one to get camera time.

Kim had numerous beefs with several cast members of RHONJ but felt a particular aversion to Teresa Giudice, as some do. One thing that seemingly appeared to get under Kim’s skin was Tre’s December 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Kim, along with half of the United States and any European country that gets Bravo, were shocked at Tre’s lack of knowledge on certain subjects that most people consider elementary in nature.

Kim shared her thoughts in an interview on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast and heavy. has the details. Kim did not mince words when she commented on Teresa’s WWHL performance in one of Andy Cohen’s little games. It was most likely intended to mock Teresa’s basic misunderstanding of facts a third grader would know. For example, Teresa admitted she was unaware President Joe Biden lived in the White House. Apparently Tre assumed ‘ol Joe was kicking it down at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Oh my good god.

RELATED: Kim DePaola Claims Andy Cohen Told Her She Deserves Her Own Show

Take it away, Kim! During the podcast, Kim told host David Yontef she thinks Teresa may be “simple.” Gee, I wonder which portion of Teresa’s answers gave her the first clue. Kim also compared her former co-star to Forrest Gump, which is ridiculous because Forrest knew to ruuuuuuun far away from a sketchy situation. Ahem, Luis Ruelas.

Kim said, “They said ‘Where does Joe Biden live?’ She had no clue, I don’t even know if she knows Joe Biden is the president. And then Andy goes ‘Come on Teresa. Where does the President live?’ and she goes ‘Mar-a-Lago?’” A shocked Kim continued, “You can’t write this sh*t. If you Tre huggers are going to come at me and say she’s not as simple – I’ll use the word simple — as Forrest Gump – very simple as Forrest Gump. I bet you that Forrest Gump knew, Forrest Gump met a whole bunch of presidents, he knew who the president was. You’ve got to be kidding me,” she added.

To be fair, neither of these ladies are gunning for a MENSA membership, but I get Kim’s general point. Kim also alleged Tre is becoming rude in her older years, which begs the question–wasn’t Tre always rude? We’ll certainly be able to see for ourselves because RHONJ is fired up and ready to return with Season 13 in February 2023.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK TERESA WAS JUST KIDDING WITH ANDY? DO YOU AGREE WITH KIM D.? ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO RHONJ’S NEW SEASON?

[Photo Credit: John Lamparski/WireImage ]