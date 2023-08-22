Tom Girardi Questioned by Prosecutors for ‘Purposeful Manipulation,’ ‘Exaggerated’ Symptoms

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s estranged husband found himself in some hot water due to bad business deals. Unfortunately for Tom Girardi, the water has gone from hot to boiling.

Big Tommy has been charged with embezzling over $18 million from clients who trusted him between 2010 and 2020. But that’s not all, his colleagues are feeling the burn too for alleged wire fraud. Tom was placed under a conservatorship in 2021 and the streets were saying he suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Now prosecution believes Big Tommy is full of big baloney and thinks he’s “exaggerating his medical issues” in an effort to gain sympathy or be found not medically competent to stand trial. It might be time for Tom to go with Plan B because this one isn’t going his way. Radar has the details.

Could Tom be faking dementia?

In 2020, Tom’s law firm, Girardi Keese went into bankruptcy for not paying their creditors. He’s been accused of many things at this point. But Tom’s former clients alleged they were promised financial settlements that never came to fruition. When it came time to pay the people, Tom had a magical supply of excuses to keep him from shelling out the dough.

After Tom was forced out of the Pasadena Palace, he moved into a senior living facility. Then his team began carrying out the strategy for Alzheimer’s. He underwent a full mental eval to determine if he was fit to appear in court. A hearing is set for the end of August for the case.

The prosecution states, “Less than one month after the bankruptcy proceedings were initiated, and criminal and State Bar referrals were made by federal and state judges, defendant’s brother filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to have a conservator appointed, alleging that defendant could no longer care for himself or his estate. Without the benefit of any adversarial testing, the petition was subsequently granted mere months later.”

Additionally, “Now, after being criminally indicted for his yearslong scheme, defendant attempts to avoid being held to account for his conduct by petitioning this Court to find him incompetent to stand trial. However, despite defendant’s asserted incompetence, evidence of his normal routine immediately leading up to the demise of GK –- years after defendant claims his purported mental competency issues began –- demonstrates that his instant “symptoms” are exaggerated – an artfully constructed self-serving portrait of a figure purportedly so diminished as to be beyond the legal system’s reach.”

If you haven’t figured it out, it just got worse for Tom

Basically they saying Tom is a lying liar pants and is faking the dementia to get out of trouble. Also, they have receipts so Tom is probably pretty nervous right now. The statement continued, “Indeed, in the months leading up to defendant’s conservatorship, he went to his law firm nearly every day. And worked on multiple cases, negotiated loans to keep [Girardi Keese] afloat. [He] sat for multiple depositions and interviews, and even moderated a panel discussion with other attorneys.”

In conclusion, “Only after defendant’s creditors started closing in when an escape hatch was needed most, was the issue of [Girardi’s] mental competency first raised.” This means they think Tom went into full acting mode once he got in trouble. And they aren’t pleased.

“His purposeful manipulation of these proceedings to avoid the consequences of a trial in this matter directly demonstrate how cunning and capable he truly is.” But I guess Tom wasn’t clever enough to fool the prosecution after all. Allegedly.

Erika’s ex has been demanded to stand trial via government request despite his repeated attempts to get out of it. Definitely not a good week for Big Tommy.

TELL US – WILL TOM ACTUALLY GO TO JAIL? DO YOU BELIEVE HIS ALZHEIMER’S DEFENSE?