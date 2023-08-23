Erika Jayne’s ‘Different Perspective’ on Life After ‘Ugly Time’

Erika Jayne is headed toward a new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But her estranged husband Tom Girardi might be looking out his jail cell window in the near future. EJ has really been going through it since filing to divorce Tom back in 2020.

The divorce has been delayed but Tom’s massive legal troubles are moving forward. Erika has experienced some pretty toxic times, many of which were documented on RHOBH. She’s been doing the most to try and separate herself from Tom’s crimes, but her bedside manner towards his victims didn’t impress anyone.

Now Erika is going to Vegas for a new gig, Bet It All on Blonde and she’s shifting her views on life after pretty much losing everything. Forbes has the details.

Onward and upward

Erika is viewing her new show as a turning point in her life after years of personal struggles and legal situations. “I believe that challenges bring us a different perspective and I definitely have a different mindset after going through this sort of ugly time in my life,” she said.

It’s definitely been an ugly time for Tom’s clients who never got paid as well. So it’s nice to see someone has been able to pull themselves out of a funk. I mean, Erika is still missing those diamond earrings, but this is a step in the right direction.

Obviously, Tom’s mess is front and center on her mind. “What can I say? I mean, I’m still dealing with that,” EJ admitted. “Yes, the ghosts of the past still haunt me but I’m also really happy that people want to do business with me, that people are excited to come to the show and I really feel like it’s a massive rebuild for me,” she added.

It’s Vegas, baby …

Again, it’s so refreshing to see she isn’t allowing the “ghosts of the past” or, you know, plane crash victims and widows to get her down. Time to heal and go forward! If you’re in Las Vegas on Friday, August 25, check out Erika kicking off her residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay. She’ll be performing through mid-December.

You can be sure her set list will feature the ever-popular, XX$PENSIVE. I’m personally looking forward to the follow-up of that banger called EMB3ZZL3.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 will supposedly return to Bravo in Fall 2023.

