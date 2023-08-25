Ariana Madix Slams Bethenny Frankel for Rachel Leviss Interview: Doesn’t Know What She’s Talking About

Ariana Madix has something to say to Bethenny Frankel, following the former Real Housewives of New York star sitting down for an interview with Rachel Leviss. In a three-part edition of her podcast, Just B, Bethenny gave Rachel a platform to speak her mind. She hadn’t been seen since filming the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. Rachel had instead booked herself into a mental health facility, where she would spend a number of weeks working on herself.

Now, Ariana has had her say on Scheana Shay’s podcast. While she claims not to have listened to the interview in full, she’s heard and read enough about it to form an opinion.

Bethenny left Ariana “upset”

“Bethenny actually upset me more in the things that were said,” Ariana explained. The Pump Rules veteran says she “did not listen [to the podcast] but did read synopses.” She said that Bethenny didn’t “know what the f*ck” she was talking about, sharing her opinions on Scandoval, and the events thereafter.

Scheana agreed, noting that Bethenny should have done “more research.” Don’t expect Bethenny to actually know what she’s talking about, Scheana. You’re always going to be let down.

Ariana thinks that Bethenny’s comments about her and Tom Sandoval not sharing any kids or being legally married were out of line. Yup.

“In many states, [he was my common law spouse],” Ariana explained. “I find that hurtful in regards to other women in relationships who don’t have children. Maybe they can’t have children or don’t want children or don’t want to get married.

“None of those people’s relationships are less meaningful because of that,” she continued. “She should know better than to say that about anybody.”

Ariana also addressed Bethenny’s remarks about her still living with Sandy. “I keep my door locked,” she clarified.

Kudos to Ariana! She’s made some extremely valid points. When I heard Bethenny complaining that a producer hadn’t stepped in on Below Deck Down Under during that recent scandal, it became clear to me she was just hoping to smear Bravo wherever she could. A producer did step in – multiple times. Bethenny needs to get her act together if she wants to be taken seriously.

TELL US – DID BETHENNY’S COMMENTS ON THE PODCAST WITH RACHEL CROSS THE LINE? DOES ARIANA HAVE A RIGHT TO BE UPSET?