Ariana Madix Predicts Tom Sandoval Will Spend Pump Rules Season 11 ‘Trashing’ Her and Relationship

Filming Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules has been tricky for Ariana Madix. Sure, Rachel Leviss opted not to be part of the show after having an affair with Tom Sandoval. The resulting Scandoval turned the Bravoverse upside down.

But now Ariana has locked in on what her former worm-with-a-mustache boyfriend has up his sleeve for Season 11. And Ariana doesn’t think that Sandoval will be trying to make nice with her.

Sandoval will play the blame game with Ariana

Ariana spoke out on Scheana Shay’s podcast, Scheananigans With Scheana Shay. “I do think his plan was to break up with me, go on Winter House, not tell anybody, and be able to be the like the guy that everyone loves, bringing all the lights and the costumes, and then come back, and I don’t know if it would be before, after the reunion or whatever, and then just like, ‘oh lo and behold, we just started dating,’” Ariana stated. “The other part of that plan was the seed planting throughout Season 10.”

Ariana continued, “I think that part of the seed planting was all of this stuff that I’m just the worst. And I know that Season 11 is going to be a lot of that.” She added, “Obviously, we don’t film together. I don’t film with him. I think there’s some confusion because there’s been some all-cast things that have happened where I’ve been in the same vicinity as him.”

Ariana wanted to drive home one point. “But to make it very clear, he and I do not film together. I have not forgiven him, we are not cool. That has not changed at all,” she stated.

“I know that he will spend probably every single episode trashing me and our relationship because … it serves him in some way to do that. And it’s really upsetting because if anybody’s able to trash anyone in the situation it should be me because I was done dirty and I did not do him dirty whatsoever,” Ariana remarked.

You may recall that Sandoval put out his side of the story, claiming that he broke up with Ariana on Valentine’s Day in 2023. He claimed he started his affair with Rachel a couple of weeks later. Sure thing, Sandy.

Ariana admitted that her relationship with Sandoval “had issues,” but that she “didn’t deserve what happened.” She certainly didn’t. Hopefully, she can enjoy all the success that has come her way, while laughing at her wannabe rock star ex.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THAT SANDOVAL WILL TRASH HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH ARIANA? DO YOU THINK THAT SANDOVAL AND ARIANA SHOULD HAVE FILMED TOGETHER?