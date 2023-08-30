Erika Jayne Teases Feud Between Crystal Minkoff and RHOBH Newbie Annemarie Wiley

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is in a more positive place these days. She feels her Las Vegas residency is “a rebirth.” But that doesn’t mean her legal troubles with estranged husband Tom Girardi have disappeared.

While Season 13 of RHOBH may be easier for her, some castmates are on the struggle bus. Erika talked about Season 13 on the podcast, Two Ts In A Pod.

A whole new season

“I feel bad for our girl Kyle [Richards] because she needs to stay out of it. To me, having gone through what I went through, let her tell me what she wants to tell me. The reality is, nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors,” Erika stated. “She’s gonna tell me what I need to know.

She continued, “I’ve known this woman for a long time. She’s been good to me at very rough times in my life. If you think I’m going to butt in, it’s not who I am. [But] she did [share some things with me on the show],” she added.

As for Erika’s journey this season? “I just didn’t want to engage in the fighting. Everybody needs to step up,” Erika stated. “I don’t like the spotlight being on one person… Where are the rest of you stepping up and showing where you’re struggling or you have compassion? I don’t like it when people try to read the audience.” Usually, Erika reads the audience and does the opposite of what they expect. Think about those diamond earrings.

A newbie goes after Crystal

Erika did share an interesting nugget about Crystal Minkoff. These ladies have been at odds in the past. Erika shared that Crystal is “finding her way.”

She added, “I think she’s shown that more this year… but I think that Crystal… She hesitates in the moment [but] I think she’s found her voice more and more.”

But Crystal and newbie Annemarie Wiley clashed. “Annamarie laid it on Crystal and… She came in mid- to three-quarters through. She’s a cool chick,” the singer said. “I didn’t think she had it tough at all. I thought she laid the smackdown on Crystal. She said something in Spain, I was like, ‘Oh.’ She said, ‘I made you relevant,’” Erika shared. Well, that sounds intriguing.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is rumored to return in November 2023.

TELL US – ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO SEASON 13 OF RHOBH? ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT ANNEMARIE WENT AFTER CRYSTAL?