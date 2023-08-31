Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 Rumor: Are Margaret Josephs and Jenn Fessler Feuding?

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Fessler was a breath of fresh air. During her freshman season, she wasn’t afraid to chow down on fresh mozzarella at Danielle Cabral’s party. Even if she hilariously stuffed too many pieces in her mouth at once.

Her friend, Margaret Josephs, left Teresa Giudice’s wedding early as a show of solidarity with Melissa and Joe Gorga. The Gorgas chose not to attend Teresa and Luis Ruelas’ nuptials. Jenn left with Margaret.

Later, she apologized to Teresa for leaving the celebration early. “[It] was the wrong thing for me to do, 100 percent. In hindsight, I just, I felt really badly about it,” Jenn stated. “[A] wedding is sacred.”

And when RHONJ co-star Jennifer Aydin and Margaret argued at Jenn’s brunch during Season 13, Jenn asked Jennifer to leave. She later called out Margaret for her behavior. Clearly, Jenn has no issue speaking her mind, even to Margaret.

Is Jenn vs. Margaret the newest RHONJ feud?

Jenn Fessler is literally right now facing off against Margaret! #RHONJ ? pic.twitter.com/xE5xDAeYwn — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) August 30, 2023

Queens of Bravo posted a photo of Margaret and Jenn looking like they are arguing at the annual charity softball game. They captioned the photo, “Jenn Fessler is literally right now facing off against Margaret! #RHONJ.”

Could they be the newest feuding duo on Season 14 of RHONJ? Of course, this is all speculation. For all we know, they could be arguing about the game. But it is intriguing.

Viewers know that Jenn is an open book. She admitted to using Ozempic for symptoms related to menopause. She also recently stated that she had a facelift and a nose job. I love it when Bravo stars cop to having some nips and tucks.

In the meantime, we will have to see if we hear any more rumors about a blow-up between Margaret and Jenn.

