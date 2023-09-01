Daniel Wai Joins Pump Rules Cast Trip With Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval

After the chaos of her relationship with Tom Sandoval, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix deserved someone to treat her right. And then she met Daniel Wai. The New York-based personal trainer has made Ariana really happy. “He’s a very grounding, calming, positive energy,” Ariana said of her boyfriend.

You know, the opposite of her “extra” ex-boyfriend. While the Pump Rules cast was filming Season 11, Ariana made it plain that she was not speaking to Sandoval, or filming scenes with him. She may be in his general vicinity, but there was zero interaction.

So, let’s take this group, including Daniel and Sandoval’s new lady friend, and send them on a cast trip. What could possibly go wrong? Page Six has all the details.

San Francisco bound

Lala Kent posted a photo of Brock Davies, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, Daniel, and Ariana sitting in a plane on her Instagram Story. Of course, Sandoval posted photos of himself sipping white wine while on a boat ride. The famed Golden Gate Bridge was featured in his snaps.

Sandoval’s new lady friend, Tii, also made the trip. Sandoval and Tii were snapped getting to his house late on Wednesday, and then leaving early the next morning for the airport. Tii reposted Billie Lee’s Instagram Story from the plane ride. Billie wrote, “Two hours of sleep. Let’s go San Fran.” Sandoval denied that he was dating Tii, and claimed that they were just friends. Where have I heard that before?

I’m not sure how this whole cast trip will work. Scheana and Lala have been slammed for interacting with Sandoval while they are filming. Which is their job.

Since Rachel Leviss decided not to return to VPR, there are many questions about what next season will be like. I guess we will have to wait and see. But this cast trip sounds mighty awkward.

