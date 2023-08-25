Ariana Madix Opens up About ‘Calming’ Relationship With Daniel Wai

Vanderpump Rules fans have heard Ariana Madix gushing about her boyfriend, Daniel Wai, since the spring. And it just seems to get better and better for the bi-coastal couple. He is based in New York and works as a personal trainer. Ariana has a house on the West Coast and is about to open a sandwich shop with co-star Katie Maloney.

Surely there isn’t a person that wouldn’t support Ariana’s happiness after what she went through with Tom Sandoval. So it’s happy news that things are going well between the love birds. The Something About Her co-founder gave an update to her friend Scheana Shay during a recent episode of her podcast.

Ariana can’t see herself moving to New York

“He’s a very grounding, calming, positive energy,” Ariana gushed about Daniel during the Friday’s episode of Scheananigans With Scheana Shay. “He’s very like, always trying to help with things.”

That’s amore. And just to give an example, Ariana recalled a time when Daniel stepped in to take care of calling a credit card company.

“He’s like, ‘I’m gonna call them. I know you wanna do everything yourself, but I’m gonna just go ahead and do it,’” she explained.

It’s the little things. But as for the big picture, Ariana teased that she and Daniel’s future is “going towards things that are positive.”

She added, “So I’m just gonna keep doing what makes me happy and going in that direction.”

“He is someone who does bring a whole lot of happiness and really just calming, positive energy to my life, so I’m gonna keep him around,” the Single AF cocktails author said.

Scheana is also a fan of Daniel, and suggested that his energy is very uplifting.

“I can’t even picture this guy in a bad mood ever,” Scheana said. “Like, he’s just that person where you feel like, ‘Are you always happy?’ Because he always just has the best energy wants to make sure everyone else is having the best time.”

Unlike the last 10 years with Sandoval, Scheana noticed that Daniel and Ariana “bring out the best in each other.” She gushed over Daniel as a contrast to Ariana’s “past relationships.”

Scheana continued, “you’re with someone for the first time — that I’ve personally ever seen — who supports you, who’s happy to help you and empower you and also take a backseat and just f*cking let you shine.”

Ariana looks towards the future

Finally, it was time to talk about the future. It’s “a long-distance relationship” after all and brings its own set of challenges.

“It’s hard to predict, like, even just work-wise what’s gonna come up in the next year or so,” Ariana revealed. “I would love it if he moved out here, but he’s born and raised in New York, so I can understand how that would be a huge adjustment. His family is there, and I wouldn’t wanna take him away.”

Does that mean Ariana would be “moving back to New York?” Well, the Vanderpump Rules star is not enthusiastic about the idea. According to Ariana, it “sounds – oh, God, so much harder.”

It looks like, for now, Daniel and Ariana are keeping things status quo.

