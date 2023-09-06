Kim Zolciak Requests Botox Recommendations Amid Money Struggles and Divorce

Kim Zolciak isn’t letting her divorce from Kroy Biermann stop her from getting her monthly shot. And no, we’re not talking about Ozempic here — despite it taking over the Bravoverse — but her Botox shots.

Apparently, the collectors from Target and Capital One aren’t motivation enough for Kim to face up to her troubles. Instead, it appears she’s doing what she does best: deny, deny, deny. Just days after Kroy refiled for divorce from the Don’t Be Tardy star, Kim posted on Instagram seeking a new Botox doc.

Instagram/@kimzbiermann

Honestly, we can’t fault her for this. We’re sure divorce, debt worth $150K, and a foreclosed house could put much pressure and stress on the body. So, a quick shot here and there to plump the lips (and cheeks) could be essential in Kim’s case.

Kroy and Kim’s Korner…

As most of you know, Kroy and Kim shocked us all when they announced their divorce a few months ago. Of course, we’d all heard about their house and money troubles, but they both denied the rumors. Despite that, Kroy and Kim officially announced their divorce earlier this year. And then… they called it off. Now, it’s back on, and whew, it’s even hard for us to keep up.

Amid all of this, there were rumors of kidnapping and gambling addictions, and honestly, just too much. Today, their home is up for sale, and the reality star is planning to remain in Atlanta for the time being. She may appear on a future season of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, she said, or possibly return to RHOA for Season 16.

For now, we’re stuck keeping up with Kim through her Instagram stories and headlines.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c.

