Meghan King Alleges ‘Shady’ Luis Ruelas Targeted Teresa Giudice

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King could probably give private investigator Bo Dietl a run for his money. She was the detective who uncovered Brooks Ayers’ cancer scam. Unfortunately for Vicki Gunvalson, she sided with her lover Brooks.

Does “shady attract “shady?”

Meghan was a guest on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. And David wanted to know what Meghan thought of Real Housewives of New Jersey’s royal couple, Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas. First, Meghan referred to Luis as Teresa’s boyfriend, not her husband. Cue Luis turning a deeper shade of red.

The RHOC alum opined that she didn’t think it was “shocking,” that Teresa ended up with a “shady dude.” Because she and Joe Giudice, her ex-husband were also “super shady.” Well, they both did go away to camp.

“There’s probably a high likelihood that like attracts like … if energy attracts energy,” Meghan explained. “I don’t think Teresa seems like the brightest bulb and she’s probably kind of looking for … I mean, everybody’s looking for love, and I’m not saying she’s a bad person. I’m just saying, based on her history — I feel empathetic toward her and I’m not trying to talk sh*t on her by any means,” she added. Sure, Meghan.

“But I wouldn’t be surprised if you told me that she ends up with a con man or something, unfortunately. I hate to say that, but look, I can, because I have had plenty of experiences in this category myself,” Meghan stated. “So I am totally self-deprecating when it comes to this. People are allowed to point their finger at me all they want, which gives me a little bit of like, ‘I can also do it back to others.’” So, Meghan either attracts people like herself or is a con man.

Did Luis target Teresa?

Meghan added that Teresa may be “attracted” to someone with a similar personality. “I totally get it,” Meghan continued. I was married to a narcissist and it’s hard to not fall back into that love-bombing behavior and fall for somebody who’s, you know, gonna just lavish you with gifts and love,” Meghan remarked. “And then you’re sucked in. That’s hard. It’s a hard behavior to change.”

Of course, Meghan may have been referring to her marriage to Jim Edmonds. The couple share three children together. They had a contentious divorce.

Meghan continued, “There’s a lot to talk about, [whether] this guy knew who Teresa was and put himself in her way. Teresa does seem like she has a big heart. And so she’s going to open up and be more, I don’t know, more like a victim to someone who’s able to take advantage of her,” she said. “And also, yeah, like the whole thing with knowing who she is, that’s a real thing.”

We already know that Teresa claimed that she did what Luis told her to do regarding “Pizza Gate.” I feel like we’ve seen this show before.

