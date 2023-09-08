Jackie Goldschneider Unfollows Rachel Fuda Amid RHONJ Filming

From day one, there was bad blood between Jackie Goldschneider and Rachel Fuda. It wasn’t hard to see why. The headlines seemed to pop up exponentially saying that Rachel was replacing Jackie as a full-time Housewife on Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Speculation over Jackie’s demotion essentially boiled down to the conclusion that her Season 12 storylines had been uninteresting. Jackie would remain on the show in Season 13 in the role of a friend of the Housewives. Still, it wasn’t hard to imagine how that might frustrate her.

Rachel, meanwhile, didn’t make the situation all that better. Earlier this year, she called Jackie a snob for comments she made about Danielle Cabral’s outfit. Thoughts on Rachel have been split. Some find her boring while others appreciate her normality. But amid Season 14’s filming, it would appear there’s one person who doesn’t appreciate Rachel one bit.

Is Jackie petty over Rachel and Danielle?

When checking out Jackie’s Instagram, a quick dip into her following list revealed that she was no longer following Rachel. Notably, Jackie still follows every other member of the RHONJ cast except for one — Danielle Cabral. On the other hand, Rachel’s following list shows that she still follows every member of the RHONJ cast, including Jackie.

This, of course, begs the question of why Jackie would’ve unfollowed Rachel and wouldn’t be following Danielle either. The obvious source of contention here would be the fact that Danielle and Rachel became main cast members starting in Season 13, the same point at which Jackie was demoted to friend of the Housewives.

Of course, given the timing, it could be something else entirely — something audiences have yet to see. Season 14 may reveal more to viewers. And while the jury’s still out on Rachel’s likeability on RHONJ, this feud will almost certainly send some attention her way.

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is expected to air on Bravo in February 2024.

