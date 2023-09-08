Lindsay Hubbard Spotted in Portugal for Jaclyn Shuman’s Wedding

Summer House fans are still trying to figure out what is going on between Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard. The pair were all set to get married in November in Mexico. Lindsay was celebrated at her bridal shower by her co-stars. Then Carl decided to end their engagement while cameras rolled.

Rumors are swirling around the couple. Lindsay was reportedly “blindsided” by Carl’s decision. There are whispers that the wedding was still on and that the breakup was allegedly staged for ratings. Just like a baby Scandoval – without the mustache this time. Neither Lindsay nor Carl have issued a formal statement about their split.

Now Lindsay has been spotted in Portugal, attending a Summer House alum’s wedding. Page Six has the details.

Lindsay is a trooper

Lindsay arrived in Portugal to attend Jaclyn Shuman’s wedding. Jaclyn shared a group photo on her Instagram Story. For what looked like the rehearsal dinner, the group was dressed in white, including Lindsay. Jaclyn showed out in a bright blue dress.

Both Lindsay and Jaclyn were cast members on Season 1 of Summer House. Carl, Cristina Gibson, Ashley Wirkus, Lauren Wirkus, Stephen McGee, Kyle Cooke, and Everett Weston were also on the first season. Jaclyn was a one-season wonder on the show, which premiered in 2017.

This was the first time that Lindsay had been seen since the breakup. Carl was seen leaving the couple’s apartment in New York City hours after the news hit. He took a flight out of New York, but his destination remains a mystery.

According to an insider close to production, the duo’s breakup will “100 percent” be seen on Summer House. That sounds like it will be a bummer of a summer for Lindsay. The good vibes will be seriously lacking.

