Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Reportedly ‘Working on Marriage’ Despite Second Divorce Filing

What a rollercoaster this has been. In a shocking turn of events, after two divorce filings, Kim Zolciak is claiming she and Kroy Biermann are working through their marriage … despite the rumors.

It’s been non-stop drama since Kroy refiled for divorce a few weeks ago. Not only was it reported that the former NFL player was asking for full custody of their children, but he also wants the sale of their mansion and child support.

Following the news of the couple’s recent police report stating Kroy locked Kim out of the house with nothing but a pillow, you’d think the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum would be more than happy to sign off on the divorce papers. But it’s Kim Z we’re talking about. So you’d better think twice.

Hot mess express with the Biermanns

At this point, it’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s not between this toxic couple. One minute, they’re seen on body cam footage arguing over their soon-to-be foreclosed house, and the next, they’re preparing for a reconciliation … at least that’s what Kim is saying.

“I’m living here, not going anywhere!” she captioned a picture in her Instagram Stories. “Been working on our marriage and have been living together as husband and wife. The lies daily are too much.”

It’s hard to know what to believe, especially because Kim is a known liar. And if we’re being honest, her latest claim makes no sense, given what’s gone down recently. Just days ago, more news began swirling around the Bravoverse that claimed Kroy has begged his wife to sign off on the consent papers to sell their home. However, she’s not budging. Despite claiming it was her idea in the first place.

Why Kim would want to stay in a home with no value and one she’s been locked out of is beyond me. But again … very little makes sense when it comes to this crew.

