Scheana Shay Admits Struggle To Cut Ties With Tom Sandoval After Affair

Perhaps it was only a matter of time before Tom Sandoval wormed (sans mustache) his way back into the Vanderpump Rules group. Perhaps that timetable was based on Bravo paychecks and everyone just obliged to get that sweet, sweet dollar.

And perhaps that’s fine. But there is one Vanderpump Rules star who took Scandoval to heart more than anyone. And she is still struggling with the emotional fallout of Sandoval’s cheating on Ariana Madix.

According to Scheana, Sandoval was always “in my corner”

On a recent episode of her Scheananigans podcast, Scheana Shay revealed her conflicting emotions on Sandoval as a friend, and Sandoval as the cheater.

“I never thought he was a bad guy,” she explained. “He was one of my best friends for almost 15 years. He was the only person who had my back on this show, who fought for me whenever something was unfair and he was the person there in my corner.”

This is kind of like the reality TV version of the biblical message of “love the sinner, but hate the sin.” A conflicted Scheana continued to explain how her history with Sandoval makes it hard to cut ties.

“I have personally really struggled with all this because I’m like, ‘Yes, you did a really bad thing. But you weren’t a bad friend to me. But then what you have done has affected me, so it’s just changed the entire dynamic of our group,” the Good As Gold singer added.

Are we really surprised?

Of course, Scheana’s position at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion was telling. She was probably the only star, besides Tom Schwartz, that would sit near Sandoval. And she seems to be the one experiencing conflict about excising him from her life completely.

Back in July, Scheana revealed via Amazon Live that she and Sandoval had been paired together during a “spiritual meditation healing” that was filmed for Vanderpump Rules during a cast trip to Lake Tahoe.

Some emotions were shared, and it was a very moving experience, according to Scheana’s recollections. Perhaps that meditation paved the way to acknowledge conflicting emotions. And now, it seems that Sandoval has been accepted back into the group. At least for the sake of the Bravo paycheck.

