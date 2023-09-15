Ariana Madix Is ‘Taking Control’ on Dancing With the Stars

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix was the first confirmed contestant on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. Ever since she cut Tom Sandoval loose for having an affair with her friend, Rachel Leviss, her life has been on an upswing.

Ariana has a new man. And she took advantage of the opportunities that have come her way. Even though Sandoval has pledged to vote for his ex, she could probably care less. She is focused on her DWTS quest for that shiny Mirrorball.

Ariana is focused on moving forward

Ariana is paired with pro Pasha Pashkov. She told Extra, “I’m really looking forward to just kind of like leaving it all on the dance floor. That feeling of when it’s over and you’ve done it, and you just feel like you gave it your all.”

Ariana added, “I am nervous.” When asked how she is doing, Pasha replied, “Great, great, great.”

The actress admitted, “I feel like 10 years of being on Vanderpump Rules, it’s at a point now in my life where I feel like it’s time for me to like take control and really go after my dreams.”

So, how does the drama on DWTS differ from the dramatics on Pump Rules? “I feel like whatever drama happens here is happening in a very, very different way … It is very refreshing,” Ariana stated. “Everyone is so positive, it is a really wonderful experience, everyone’s very supportive of each other like I’m very, very excited to be part of it.”

And Ariana is already looking forward to Disney week. “I’m really excited for my girls from the show to come see me,” Ariana said. She would love to dance to a Disney song for Scheana Shay’s daughter Summer Davies and Lala Kent’s daughter Ocean Kent.

“I’m also really hoping that I can make it to the Disney week that happens every year because I would love to have Summer and Ocean be there, because I know they love their Disney songs,” Ariana explained.

Fingers crossed that Ariana makes it far beyond Disney week.

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, September 26, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

