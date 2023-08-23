Ariana Madix Responds to Claims She’s ‘Cashing In’ With Scandoval

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix came through Scandoval like a champ. She still has to film Season 11 of Pump Rules with her cheating ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval. But the third part of the twisted relationship triangle, Rachel Leviss, dipped out.

There is no doubt that Ariana took advantage of the opportunities that came her way after Scandoval. She locked down several commercials and endorsement deals. Ariana filmed a movie for Lifetime. And she is competing in Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. And she recently announced that she is writing her own book of cocktails.

Telling her side of the story

“These last few months have been a whirlwind and though I’m in a better place now, having my personal devastation unfold so publicly was painful,” Ariana wrote. “But now is the time that I’m fully telling my side of the story. Bartending will always be my thing and my new book, SINGLE AF COCKTAILS, is my breakup album, the story of our relationship and the betrayal that ended it all, told through drinks,” she added. I love this concept.

Ariana continued, “I wanted to share my side of it to help anyone who has also gone through this heartbreak.” While Ariana’s VPR co-stars weighed in with positive and supportive posts, some fans were critical of Ariana’s choices. Can you spell JEALOUS?

One follower wrote, “And you wanted to exploit the situation by cashing in.” Ariana responded, “‘Exploiting the situation’…Sir, this is MY LIFE.”

Another fan wondered why Ariana was still living with Sandoval in the house that they bought together. “I live in my home that I own while working with my lawyer and financial advisors to navigate the best path forward before uprooting my dog and my elderly cat and causing more trauma for the three of us,” Ariana replied.

I feel that Ariana deserves to live her best life after surviving Scandoval. And may her life soon be as Sandoval-free as possible.

TELL US – IS ARIANA “EXPLOITING” SCANDOVAL TO CASH IN? ARE YOU EXCITED ABOUT HER NEW COCKTAIL BOOK?