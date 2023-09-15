Savannah Chrisley Didn’t Love Meeting ‘Ho’ Tom Sandoval on Special Forces

Savannah Chrisley is trying to move on with her life after her parents’ incarceration. In November 2022, Julie and Todd Chrisley were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion. They reported to jail in January.

Savannah is about seizing opportunities. The family snagged a deal for a new reality TV show. And the Chrisley Knows Best star also has a new boyfriend.

The busy podcast host is appearing on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Among her co-stars is Vanderpump Rules villain Tom Sandoval. And Savannah was less than impressed by him. Entertainment Tonight has the scoop.

Sandoval has only himself to blame

Savannah has no sympathy for Sandoval, who cheated on his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with her friend, Rachel Leviss. “Honestly, he brought it on himself. He was a ho. So like, ho’s get what’s coming to ’em, OK?” Savannah stated. “So, like, I didn’t really connect with him just because I didn’t really watch the show. I knew of the drama, obviously,” she added.

“Everyone knew of it, and I was like, I would’ve kicked your ass if I was her. But, like, we didn’t really – we connected one time and that’s when I told him to lay his ass down,” she explained. “So that was about it.”

Savannah just didn’t vibe with Sandoval. “He just wasn’t someone that I really connected with, you know? I connected with, like, a core group of people, and I mean, hey, each your own,” Savannah said.

Why did Savannah join the show?

So, what inspired Savannah to join the cast? “I’m in, like, this yes era, so I’m gonna say yes to any opportunity that comes my way and I also wanted to find a way to connect with my parents and that’s what this show did,” Savannah explained. “Like, they can watch it when it airs.”

The grueling show was filmed in the mountains of New Zealand, where the cast had to deal with bone-chilling cold and rough terrain. I have a feeling that Sandoval’s stay on the show was fleeting.

You can catch Season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test when it premieres on Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

