Kristin Cavallari Confirms Drunken Smooch With Craig Conover

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about her past tipsy kiss with Southern Charm star Craig Conover.

The Hills former star was recently on Watch What Happens Live, and host Andy Cohen grilled her about her tipsy dalliance. He asked for clarification on her relationship with him and his Southern Charm castmate and friend Austen Kroll.

All the deets

Andy didn’t hold back during the episode and asked for all the details, “Did you guys date? Hook up? Friends? Friends with Benefits?”

Kristin, 36, explained that they were all really good friends for a while. And one night, they got drunk and posted stuff on Instagram that they probably shouldn’t have. She was referring to the trio partying in Nashville in 2020 and that video where Austen lifted her onto his shoulders.

“It got blown out of proportion,” she explained. Afterward, she went to verify that she was still friends with Austen, 36, and even visited Nashville, but not before repeating and confirming that they were “just friends.”

“I may have gotten drunk one night and kissed Craig,” she admitted when Andy questioned if she ever hooked up with Austen’s 34-year-old co-star. However, she reiterated that they were all just friends.

Nothing else happened

Kristin made sure to clarify, once again, that nothing else happened. She has repeatedly denied rumors of a fling with Austen and even responded to the rumors on her Instagram right after the trio’s night.

She rolled her eyes in a clip and said, “I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys.”

In 2021, she addressed the “gossip bullsh*t” again as the rumors had gone on for over a year. She addressed them and said she was not in a “love triangle” with Austen and Craig. “I’ve never dated either of them, and I can guarantee that I’m not going to date either one of them.”

She added, “My only love triangle was documented in high school.” She was referring to her complicated relationships with former boyfriend Stephen Colletti and Lauren Conrad during Laguna Beach.

And it looks like Kristin, who shares three kids with ex-husband Jay Cutler, dodged a bullet, too. Austen is stirring up trouble in the new season of Southern Charm with a love quadrangle with his ex, Madison LeCroy, and Shep Rose and his ex, Taylor Ann Green. What a tangled web we weave, Austen.

On the other hand, Craig has been in a relationship with Winter House co-star Paige DeSorbo since 2021.

TELL US – DO YOU LIKE ANYTHING MORE THAN A KISS HAPPENED? SHOULD KRISTIN HAVE DATED ANY OF THE SOUTHERN CHARM BOYS, OR DID SHE MAKE THE RIGHT CHOICE NOT TO?