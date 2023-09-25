Katie Maloney Doesn’t Expect To See Rachel Leviss Ever Again

The Vanderpump Rules cast filmed with Tom Sandoval for Season 11 of the hit reality TV series. It showed a sense of professionalism at the very least. And for some, like Scheana Shay, the reunification was more emotional than for others.

The other Scandoval participant, Rachel Leviss, refused to return to the series. According to her own statements to Bethenny Frankel, she was denied equal pay in comparison to Sandoval and her former bestie Ariana Madix.

So there is only speculation as to how Rachel would have been received had she returned. Would her former co-stars have filmed with her as they have with Sandoval?

Seeing Rachel is not something Katie has “got to worry about”

The gamblers in all of us could probably put money on Katie Maloney never changing her demeanor towards Rachel. The Something About Her co-owner has always been sure of her decisions and ability to read people. So when the VPR star quit Rachel, she stuck to it.

The “Almost Adulting” podcast had Katie on recently, when the reality TV star admitted reconciliation with Rachel will never happen.

“I don’t think I’m ever going to see her again,” she said. “I don’t even know if that’s something I got to worry about.”

Tom Schwartz’s ex-wife then explained why she is so hard-lined in her opinion. Just like the rest of us, Katie can’t get over the extended period of time that the betrayal towards Ariana occurred.

“I don’t know that I can feel empathy for somebody who consciously made decisions [and was] actively making a decision every day for seven to nine months almost. I can’t empathize with that because I would never do anything like that,” she admitted.

It’s a reasonable assessment to suggest Katie and Rachel will never cross paths again. The former beauty pageant contestant quit LA since filming the Season 10 reunion. She is currently on a road trip across the States, visiting friends along the way. Rachel blocked her former lover on social media and hasn’t had contact with her former co-stars.

