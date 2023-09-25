Madison LeCroy Explains Decision To Invite Austen Kroll To Wedding After Party

Southern Charm is back in business, and fans are happier than ever. Season 9 kicked off with a bang, showing Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle’s wedding after party. Things got interesting once Austen Kroll showed up.

Madison’s former lover wasn’t a surprise guest; he was invited to the party. Everyone immediately questioned why Austen would be asked to his ex’s wedding party, especially with the cheating scandal that led to their breakup. Upon meeting Brett, Austen (hilariously) wondered what Brett had that he didn’t.

The questioning became even louder when Austen joked about gifting the couple a bomb. But Madison was ready to defend the decision to invite Austen. She recently appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live where she explained the situation.

Madison told Brett “This is what we’re dealing with”

Andy Cohen shared a fan question, asking Madison why she decided to invite Austen to her wedding after-party. She responded, “I mean, I had to literally let Brett know that I could have a friendship with Austen—that he had nothing to worry about. It was just kinda like, ‘This is what we’re dealing with.’”

She continued, “[Brett’s] a confident man and supports our friendship.” Brett was actually in the audience nodding along to Madison’s response. Earlier in the episode, Andy asked Brett if he’d ever seen any of Southern Charm before meeting Madison. He said no, and Madison joked, “Why do you think he’s here?”

Good to know her time on TV didn’t affect their chance at a relationship. The group laughed and Andy said, “Don’t watch it,” with Madison agreeing. Commenters on the clip agreed that, despite the issue of invitation, Madison handled the encounter with Austen very well, whereas he’d made a fool of himself.

Southern Charm Season 9 continues Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

