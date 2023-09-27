Jackie Goldschneider Hasn’t Spoken to Melissa Gorga Since Instagram Shade

Jackie Goldschneider has seen the light! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has run into some trouble with her former besties while filming the newest season of the hit Bravo show.

As we know, Jackie has been close friends with her co-stars Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs since she joined the cast in Season 9. Their bond seemed to strengthen over their mutual disdain for the series’ biggest OG, Teresa Giudice. It continued for several seasons, but now we’re hearing there may have been a rift in the group.

After hearing that Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral were facing a little timeout following their alleged physical altercation, Margaret spilled the beans about where she stands with Jackie.

“Um, you know … I love Jackie. I do love Jackie,” Margaret explained. “Her book just came out; it’s powerful. I’m grateful she says so many amazing things about me in the book, and we are bonded; we have a bond. For whatever reason, it’s not the same right now, but I’m sure it will be.”

But you know Margaret and Melissa are a package deal. So, when one has issues with you, the other is right around the corner.

What’s the deal with Jackie and Melissa?

The other word on the Jersey streets is that there’s something brewing between Melissa and Jackie. What it is — we’re unsure, but thanks to a video going around social media, RHONJ fans can hear Melissa talking sh*t about her supposed BFF.

“Jackie wants to be invited to every single party,” Melissa said.

Jackie’s response? “Well, I do want to be invited to everything,” she said on Watch What Happens Live. “But I have yet to speak to her about it, so we’ll see how that goes.”

Who would’ve thought THIS was the Jersey viewers would get this season? Danielle jumping ship, and Jackie feuding with her, Melissa, Margaret, AND Rachel Fuda. Whew, someone give this girl her full-time spot back.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE POSSIBLE DRAMA BETWEEN JACKIE AND MELISSA? WHAT ARE YOU MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS SEASON?