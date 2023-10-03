Danielle Cabral Promises ‘Absolutely Wild’ Season of RHONJ

Recently, rumors began circulating that Real Housewives of New Jersey producers are having difficulty finding drama in the show. This is due to Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice’s radio silence. However, Danielle Cabral would have fans believe otherwise.

It was only about a week ago that Danielle and Jennifer Aydin were suspended from filming RHONJ. A supposed bloody confrontation gripped fans of the show online.

Just a few days after the investigation, both Danielle and Jennifer were able to return to filming. With all that going on, it’s no wonder Danielle is teasing Season 14 as one of the wildest fans have ever seen.

Danielle says Season 14 will be “refreshing for the fans”

The RHONJ star spoke with The Messenger, teasing just how crazy Season 14 will be. “We’re midway and I have said we could start today and this season could be absolutely wild just on what we’ve done so far. I think it’s going to be refreshing for the fans of the show. It’s a wild roller coaster ride and I’m only halfway through the ride.”

Danielle also said she feels more comfortable this season now that she has “a place in the group.” She explained, “I have history with the girls and it makes sense for me to have opinions on things. Last year, I was like a deer in headlights trying to figure out their past issues. And this year, I navigate very well through everything.”

She also teased just how much was going on in this upcoming season. She often felt like she was out of the loop. “This year, there are so many things going on that I have to even catch up and I actually enjoy getting together with the girls figuring out, ‘OK, well, fill me in. What happened?’ Because there’s so many things going on. It really is crazy.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is expected to air on Bravo in early 2024.

