RHONJ Bosses Struggling To Find Drama With Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s Silent Treatment

Real Housewives of New Jersey basically revolved around the family drama of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga since Season 2. Now that the two main protagonists aren’t speaking, the side characters have to carry the show and apparently, that isn’t going very well.

Oh, but RHONJ is about family drama and relationships with family members. I guess that’s why neither Teresa nor Melissa were given the mighty heave-ho after the Season 13 reunion. Both ladies advised Andy Cohen, their exhausted co-stars, and the world that they were done and no longer speaking. But I guess no one was taking them seriously. Now the big bosses are scrambling because the dysfunction junction has come to a grinding halt.

They tried to warn you …

I kind of wondered if Bravo decided to keep both Melissa and Tre this season to figure out who to remove NEXT season. As in, let’s see who can survive without the other type of thing. As it turns out, the answer might be neither of them and now executives are concerned. The U.S. Sun has the details.

So filming began for Season 14 and Tre and Melissa are pretending each other are invisible. Sources said, at an event for the cast, they “did not speak or say one word to each other.” The Silent Treatment of 2023 didn’t stop and the two continued not speaking throughout other taped occasions. Currently Meliss and Tre “refuse to speak to each other” and Joe Gorga is probably having the most peaceful year of his entire life.

But the lack of fighting has caused a lack of content unless you count Danielle Cabral taking her frustrations out on Jennifer Aydin’s head. Unfortunately for Danielle and Jennifer, they are not Teresa and Melissa. Insiders say producers are “scrambling.”

The source shared, “The drama has shifted from Melissa and Teresa to the other cast because there is no drama between Melissa and Teresa since they are not talking whatsoever. Producers have to still make a show that’s entertaining and need the ratings, so they’re pulling strings to make it work.” I wonder if there are any strings named Danielle Staub or Kim DePaola hanging around.

While Danielle and Jennifer had a situation, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider are also on the outs, so it’s not like things aren’t happening on the show. Additionally, RHONJ pulled in three new ladies who are in the “audition” phase of filming. Essentially that means they are figuring out which “team” has the most longevity.

The ladies are preparing to embark on a cast trip and production is hoping for some drama. Season 14 filming remains underway while Teresa and Melissa remain silent.

TELL US – DO MELISSA AND TERESA NEED TO FIGHT TO KEEP RHONJ INTERESTING? WOULD RHONJ BE BETTER WITHOUT EITHER OF THEM?