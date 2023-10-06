Caitlyn Jenner Sparks ‘Family Tension’ After Bombshell Admission

Caitlyn Jenner’s relationship with her family allegedly just went from bad to worse. While promoting the House of Kardashian docuseries, she let some info slip about her ex-wife, Kris Jenner.

Caitlyn shared that she was transgender in 2015. The couple later got divorced. In her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn claimed that Kris was aware that she enjoyed wearing women’s clothing. Kris insisted that she was shocked by the announcement.

After the book, Caitlyn’s relationship with her step-children, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Robert Kardashian dwindled. Kris and Caitlyn also share two daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. But now the family is upset with her again.

Regrets … Caitlyn has a few

During a press tour for the new docuseries, Caitlyn spoke about her relationship with Kris. “I’m much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don’t really have any more contact with her. It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot,” she said.

An insider told TMZ that Caitlyn regretted speaking out. Her remarks caused tension in the family. Even Kylie and Kendall are siding with their momager.

The family wasn’t in favor of Caitlyn’s participation in the House of Kardashians project. Caitlyn was compensated for her work. She felt that she could defend the family in the docuseries. Caitlyn, who isn’t a part of The Kardashians on Hulu, feels she shouldn’t have a “gag order.”

Now that Caitlyn has stirred up drama within the family, she regrets commenting about her relationship with Kris. She was “extremely remorseful” for airing the family’s dirty laundry. The source added that the Olympic gold medal winner was only “speaking the truth.” So, it looks like her next project is mending the rift in her family.

House Of Kardashian will air on Sky Documentaries on October 8. Meanwhile, The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.

