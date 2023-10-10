Jax Taylor Blasts Katie Maloney for Having a ‘Big Head’ and ‘Riding Ariana Madix’s Coattails’

Welp, it looks like Jax Taylor has removed the mask that’s been containing his refreshed wave of moderate tolerability. The Vanderpump Rules alum has been coasting with some upcoming opportunities in the wake of his views on Scandoval.

After Jax sided with Team Ariana Madix, he melted the hearts of Bravo execs and a few fans. He has a new Bravo show on the way, a bar, and Jax is appearing in the new season of The Villains. But I guess after hero-worshipping Ariana, the villain side had to show up briefly for good measure. Jax’s target wasn’t Tom Sandoval this time around, it was Katie Maloney.

The Jax is Jaxxing

While Jax is seemingly okay with almost everyone on the Pump Rules cast, Katie is still on the outs. Something tells me she would be completely fine with this. Cruz’s daddy showed up at City Winery in Boston yesterday and took some questions from the audience.

Jaxxy was asked about some of his former co-stars, in particular, Katie. And he had quite a lot to say. Instagram account Scandoval Threads captured the magic and shared the details.

About Katie, Jax said, “She’s mean. She’s mean to my wife [Brittany Cartwright] and I have a problem with that.” Here’s what about Katie, she does have a bit of a frosty reputation. That said, Katie doesn’t suffer fools lightly and that’s okay. In the Year of our Lord and Savior Giggy Vanderpump 2023, it should be fine to move on from people who annoy us.

Jax continued, “She’s mean to my wife. She hasn’t returned calls and they haven’t talked forever. She did our gender reveal [party] and she was in our wedding.” Perhaps Katie has been busy with her divorce, sandwich shop, filming a television show, etc. Is not returning a phone call considered “mean” nowadays?

Then Jax went into high-gear, “Katie’s got a little bit of a big head right now. She’s riding on Ariana [Madix]‘s coattails.” This from the guy who quite literally rode Ariana’s coattails all the way back to Bravo. That said, everyone on Pump Rules tried to profit from Scandoval, but I don’t recall Katie leeching onto Ariana and making the drama about herself (ahem, Scheana Shay).

Katie clears it up

Word reached Katie about Jax’s rant and she messaged the Instagram account to clear some things up. “Lol Brittany hasn’t called me. I also saw her on Scheana [Shay]’s birthday and we were fine. I’m not mean to her,” Katie explained.

Obviously, Jax saw this and doubled down because we have fights on social media instead of privately handling our business. He went to the comment section and wrote, “Bull s—t.. you are a mean girl to my wife .. she’s done nothing to you but be your friend. That’s lie we need to see proof!!! I can say s—t too show the proof that you called…”

Hopefully, Katie has better things to do than to provide “proof” of anything.

TELL US – DOES JAX THINK BRITTANY CAN’T HANDLE HER OWN FRIENDS? WILL KATIE RESPOND TO JAX’S REQUEST?