Sutton Stracke Already ‘Bored’ of Rumors Surrounding Kyle Richards

We only have to wait until later this month to start learning more about the reasons behind Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation in Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Since the end of last season, Kyle has stayed in the news cycle. First, when speculation was rampant about her using Ozempic to lose a considerable amount of weight – which she vehemently denied.

Now, rumors have been running wild about the nature of Kyle’s relationship with her constant companion, country singer Morgan Wade. But one person who already seems to be over all of the speculating is Kyle’s castmate, Sutton Stracke.

Sutton seems blasé about the Kyle and Morgan rumors

Sutton recently guested on Teresa Giudice’s podcast, Namaste B$tches. When Teresa’s co-host Melissa Pfeister expressed her surprise at what’s happening between Kyle and Mauricio and what might be happening between Kyle and Morgan, Sutton expressed a combo of obliviousness and indifference.

“Do we know what’s happening? I don’t know. Aren’t we bored with it? Boring.”

Teresa thinks Kyle’s going through a mid-life crisis

Sutton didn’t say anything that could get her into hot water with Kyle, but Teresa came through. She said she thinks that 52-year-old Kyle is in the thick of a mid-life crisis. Of course, it took her a bit to get those words out.

“So you know, I think it’s that … what do they say? Um, [snapping fingers in the background] when you get y- … your … MID-LIFE CRISIS!”

Sutton didn’t agree or disagree with that, but was ready to address what most would probably be thinking after hearing Teresa’s assessment, which for me was: “Isn’t 52 too old to be mid-life?”

Sutton completely ignored the Kyle aspect of that take and shared that her 16-year old son who “knows everything” told her that her generation would live longer, so 50s isn’t mid-life.

“He said, ‘Mommy, your generation is going to live until you are 120’ … and I just turned 52, and so, we’re not middle-aged yet.”

Sutton evaded shading Kyle like a pro! The two are on good terms at the moment, so best for her not to rock the yacht.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo on October 25 at 8pm ET/PT. Judging by the trailer, it will leave us anything but “bored.”

