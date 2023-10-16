Jenna Lyons Addresses Engagement Rumors: ‘Very Happy’

Jenna Lyons is the breakout star of the rebooted Real Housewives of New York City. She is funny, genuine, and not afraid to make a fashion statement. She sported jeans to the reunion, which sparked some backlash. I’m here for it!

The former president of J.Crew was tight-lipped about her love life on the show. But in July 2023, Jenna and Cass Bird took their relationship public. In September, Jenna sparked some engagement talk.

The RHONY star posted a photo on Instagram of the couple. Jenna had a large diamond ring on her finger in the loved-up photo. “I’ll take the French fries and steak au poivre (heart emoji) Paris @cassblackbird,” she wrote in the caption. Well-wishers flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. However, sources later clarified that the couple wasn’t engaged.

Thanks for clearing that up, Jenna!

Jenna appeared on Watch What Happens Live, and host Andy Cohen tried to get to the bottom of the mystery. “I want to say congratulations because I think you’re engaged. But are you engaged?” he asked.

“I just really … so, basically, here is the story. My girlfriend, who I adore, kept telling me that I had to button my shirt. And I said, ‘If you want me to button my shirt, you have to put a ring on it,'” Jenna explained. Well, kudos to Jenna for finding out how to encourage someone to propose. Who knew?

“Okay, so you posted a picture, and you had a ring,” Andy said. “We’re just really happy, and she gave me the ring that I wanted,” Jenna replied.

A confused Andy said, “Okay.” Jenna added, “Okay!” She thought she was out of the line of fire. But never underestimate Andy’s quest for the truth.

“Are you engaged?” he asked. Come on, Andy. Let it go.

“What? I’m very happy,” she responded. A still-confused Andy exclaimed, “Okay!”

I think that she would confirm the news if the couple was engaged. But I am glad that Jenna and Cass are happy.

The Real Housewives of New York City reunion begins on Sunday, October 22 at 9/8c on Bravo.

