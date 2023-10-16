All the Reasons Why Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd Are Total Couple Goals

Fans first met Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010. Since then, the two have become a beloved couple among Real Housewives fans. In the last 13 years, we’ve seen the pair start new businesses together, welcome grandchildren, and comfort each other through tough times. Not every Bravo relationship is built to last, but we have no doubt that Ken and Lisa are soulmates.

Here are all the reasons why Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd have us believing in love again.

They Support Each Other

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Lisa and Ken are a united front. The pair always has each other’s back, even when it’s unpopular. During Lisa’s reign on RHOBH, Ken was his wife’s cheerleader. He offered her words of wisdom when she was involved in drama with the other women and stood up for her when she needed backup.

Ken’s shining moment as a husband came in Season 9 when Lisa was at the center of Puppygate. The Bravo star had been fighting off accusations from her co-stars all season and eventually, Ken had enough. The house-husband decided to get involved in an argument between Lisa and Kyle Richards in their home.

Kyle was questioning Lisa about a story that got leaked. The story was, of course, about the infamous Dorit dog drama. The argument became explosive after Kyle admitted she questioned whether Lisa had been the one to leak the story to the press. Ken was not having it and started yelling, “You are not her friend” at Kyle. The dispute ended with Ken ushering Kyle out of their home and shouting the iconic line, “Goodbye, Kyle!”

The scene was intense and sad, considering it changed Lisa and Kyle’s friendship forever but we loved seeing Ken have his lady’s back. The pair has proven that they are each other’s ride or die and we loved that.

We think Lisa said it best on an episode of Vanderpump Rules, “With Ken, I think even when I’m wrong, I’m right to him.” Adorable.

They Work on Their Relationship

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Ken and Lisa have been together for decades but they still find ways to celebrate their love. In Season 3 of RHOBH, the couple decided to renew their vows. The pair’s words to each other proved that their love was meant to last a lifetime.

“I’ve always loved you but probably never deserved you,” Ken told Lisa during the ceremony. Omg. Can you pass the tissues?

Their 2012 vow renewal isn’t the only time the couple has thrown an extravagant party in honor of their relationship. In 2022, Lisa and Ken celebrated 40 years together with a party. Lisa shared a video of the party on Instagram alongside a sweet message.

“40 years. Even though we lost our darling little pony Rosé this weekend, we decided we couldn’t not celebrate 40 years of love,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “Thank you for all of your kind messages. Loved this magical, beautiful night with family and close friends!”

They Have Fun With Each Other

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Lisa has a killer sense of humor. She was known for her sarcasm and wit during her time as a housewife. And while most of Lisa’s playful digs were at the expense of her co-stars, sometimes she poked fun at her relationship with Ken.

The Bravo star would often joke about not wanting to be intimate with her husband or make other light digs at her longtime love. I mean, who could forget her iconic Season 1 line, “My husband calls me a sex object. He says every time he wants sex, I object.” While some partners might get sensitive about those kinds of jokes, Ken never seemed to mind. He, like Lisa, has a good sense of humor and doesn’t appear to take life too seriously.

Overall, we think Lisa and Ken are a perfect match. They’ve found a way to mix business and pleasure, which is not easy to do. We think it’s safe to say these lovebirds aren’t going to crash and burn anytime soon.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LISA AND KEN ARE THE GREATEST BRAVO COUPLE? WHAT OTHER COUPLES HAVE YOU SAYING, “GOALS!”