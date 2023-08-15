5 Times When Lisa Vanderpump Was the Voice of Reason on Vanderpump Rules

On Vanderpump Rules, Lisa Vanderpump is the boss. The restauranteur has been offering her perspective on all the crazy drama at SUR restaurant for over a decade. From giving Tom Schwartz some much-needed relationship advice to lecturing Jax Taylor on his bad behavior, Lisa has proven she is an invaluable resource to the cast of Vanderpump Rules.

As we wait for Season 11, let’s take a look back at some of the Lisa Vanderpump moments where she was the voice of reason for her castmates.

When She Put Stassi in Her Place

(Photo by: Nicole Wilder/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

In Season 4, Stassi Schroeder came crawling back to SUR restaurant with her tail between her legs and Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t having it. Stassi showed up at the restaurant hoping to repair her relationship with Lisa, but it didn’t go so well. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star didn’t mince words, letting Stassi know all the ways in which she had fractured their relationship.

“For you to be sitting there bad-mouthing me, bad-mouthing the restaurant. You had a boss and you had a good friend, and you f***ed it up, you really did,” she told Stassi.

The London native also addressed a comment Stassi made in which she referred to Lisa as an “old woman.” Lisa shared a few words of wisdom, telling Stassi, “Yeah, you’re right. I’m halfway through my life, Stassi. And you know what? I’m proud of my life.”

Mic drop.

When She Finally Fired Kristen

(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

It feels like forever since Kristen Doute was serving cocktails at SUR. Long ago were the days of Kristen’s back alley fights and interrogating Ariana Madix at the bar. In a way, we kinda miss it.

When Vanderpump Rules was first airing, fans wondered why Lisa wouldn’t fire Kristen. I mean, she did cause several scenes at Lisa’s restaurant. Lisa gave Kristen sooo many chances, but by Season 3, she had enough. She fired the actress.

In typical Lisa fashion, she couldn’t let one of her employees go without offering some advice on their way out, telling Kristen she needed to take accountability for her actions.

When She Questioned Sandoval’s Relationship With Raquel

(Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images)

Lisa has always been a straight shooter. In the Season 10 episode “Lady and the Glamp,” the Real Housewives star decided to phone her business partner, Tom Sandoval, after her employee, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, showed up an hour and a half late to her shift following a late night in Sandoval’s hot tub.

Sandoval tried to deflect Lisa’s suspicions by telling his former boss that people crash at his place “all the time,” but Lisa wasn’t having it. “She’s not people, Sandoval. Your wife’s away, and she’s a beautiful, single girl,” she told him. As always, Lisa is dropping truth bombs.

When She Gave Schwartz Relationship Advice

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney weren’t winning any awards for good communication. The former couple was always butting heads over expectations in a relationship. Katie wanted Schwartz to stick up for her and Schwartz wanted Katie to involve herself in fewer disagreements.

While Sandoval’s advice to Schwartz usually included blaming Katie for wanting her boyfriend to support her, Lisa, thankfully, took a different approach. The bar owner offered Schwartz some advice on how to support his partner, even when he doesn’t agree with her.

“I think she gets frustrated because she doesn’t feel that you’re on her side,” she told Schwartz. Lisa then used her own marriage as an example for how Schwartz should behave. “With Ken, I think even when I’m wrong, I’m right to him,” she said. Wise words, Lisa.

When She Made Fun of Schwartz and Sandoval’s Tattoos

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

Lisa is known for her great taste. In Season 4, Schwartz and Sandoval shocked the cast when they got tattoos on their butts as a way to honor their girlfriends.

The tattoos looked horrible, and Lisa agreed. In a confessional, Lisa shared her honest opinion on the boys’ latest..accessory.

“I thought these guys were stupid, but every time they take stupidity to a whole new level,” she said. As usual, she’s right.

