Jack Osbourne Gives Tom Sandoval Bloody Nose in Special Forces Fight

There are billions and billions of people on this planet. Somehow, out of all of them, it was Jack Osbourne who gave Tom Sandoval a bloody nose on television. The universe works in mysterious ways, but this is just one of the many reasons why Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is becoming a new reality favorite on Fox.

In the latest episode, the drill sergeants seriously put the Vanderpump Rules star through it! That’s kind of the point of the show, but still, Tom caught hell (and hands) this week. He wept. He cried. Then, he bled. Here’s what happened.

Someone get this man a tissue

The latest episode of Special Forces was a major one for Sandoval. He opened up about Scandoval and how he went from an innocent reality star to America’s most hated guy.

“I had an affair and it just blew up,” Sandoval said. “People were messaging me paragraphs of just vicious, like, so visceral, like, hatred.”

Later, he went on to talk about how he didn’t understand why the public had such an intense reaction to him cheating on his long-time partner with one of his friends, all while filming a reality show with both of them. Reflecting on the scandal, he said, “I want to punish myself. I think I deserve it.” Enter Mr. Osbourne.

Sandy gets whacked by Jack

One of the activities this week for the contestants was “the milling challenge,” which was basically just the celebs boxing in the dark while getting screamed at by the directing staff.

Tom’s first opponent was Nick Viall, and surprisingly, he managed to hold his own against the Bachelor star. Then, he had to face Jack, and things took a turn for the worse for Sandoval. He got pummeled and walked away with a bloody nose.

Sandoval said he wanted punishment, and it happened. Still, he walked away from the challenge, emotional and defeated. He went straight to the toilet and did a weird combination of laughing and crying.

“I felt so defeated out there,” Sandoval admitted.

Despite Sandoval’s rough week, he somehow managed to stick around for another week. Catch him in action on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. It airs on FOX, Mondays at 9/8c.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF JACK OSBOURNE AND TOM SANDOVAL SPARRING? WERE YOU SURPRISED THAT SANDOVAL DIDN’T LEAVE THE SHOW THIS WEEK?