Scheana Shay Thought Discussing Brittany Cartwright And Stassi Schroeder Drama On Her Podcast Would Solve Their Issues

What’s the best way to end a feud between former friends that happen to be reality TV stars? Based on Brittany Cartwright’s experience, it’s not to go on a mutual friend’s talk show and go unfiltered with your feelings. It seems to me that someone wouldn’t want to be discussed without the option to respond in the moment. So perhaps it was unadvisable for Brittany to go on Scheananigans with Scheana Shay and make a public plea for peace.

The feud between Brittany and Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder has been ongoing since Stassi and Beau Clark’s wedding in May. Brittany and husband Jax Taylor missed the wedding due to issues with their son Cruz’s passport, and Stassi has not responded to Brittany since.

Of course, it’s not as simple as that. Apparently, Jax sent a series of “rage texts” directed at the couple because he didn’t want to travel with Cruz. Knowing how Jax can spiral, I’m team Stassi on this one.

With the ongoing tension, Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay invited Brittany on her July 1st podcast to say her peace. Apparently, Brittany’s apologies have done nothing to change the situation. And Scheana now feels the need to explain why she had the mother of one on her podcast.

While attending Shiseido Surf Week’s welcome dinner at Huntington Beach hotspot The Bungalow last week, Scheana told Entertainment Tonight, “Brittany and I had a whole different vision. Maybe when Stassi hears this, she’ll realize that you were trying so hard to get there and you did everything in your power. And it just totally backfired on us. And it was not what we were expecting whatsoever. We were actually thinking, ‘You know when Stassi hears this, she’s gonna understand more of Brittany’s side.’ But that didn’t happen.”

Brittany tried, and she certainly knows how to take the heat for her husband’s erratic behavior. At the time of attending the podcast, she explained her reaction to Jax’s “rage texts.” “Whenever I found out about it, I was very upset with him,” she said. “I apologized like, ‘I’m so sorry. We’re still planning on coming.'”

Ever the optimist, Scheana thinks there will be a reconciliation. She revealed to Entertainment Tonight, “I have hope for everyone, so yes, of course.”

Stassi and Brittany will both likely be attending Scheana’s upcoming wedding to Brock Davies in Mexico. Perhaps it will provide an opporunity to reconcile.

As for Scheana, the second time is a charm for the reality star, who was previously married to Michael Shay from 2014 to 2017.

“Oh my god, a new husband,” Scheana quipped about the wedding.

When asked what she is most looking forward to, she replied, “Everything about it! We’re doing a destination wedding. I’m so excited just getting all of our family and friends together for not a forced vacation but we’re getting everyone into one place for a minimum of three nights is so exciting. Just to bring everyone together, I can’t wait!”

[Photo Credit: Bravo]