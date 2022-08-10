Luis Ruelas Denies That He And Teresa Giudice Sent Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga A Bill For Skipping Out On Their Wedding

Rumors during the lead up to Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas ran rampant before she walked down the aisle. And they did turn out to be true. Reports were saying that Joe Gorga and wife Melissa Gorga were ditching the nuptials after a huge fight with Teresa during the Real Housewives of New Jersey finale. When the big day came, the Gorgas were posting on Instagram from their shore house Jersey and talking about how “blood doesn’t make you family.”

Now a pettier rumor is out there – that Louie and Teresa sent Joe and Melissa a bill for their last minute no-show. But Page Six is reporting that Louie has shot down that claim. On an Instagram post about the awkward situation, Louie jumped into the comments to deny it. He wrote, “We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa – we are not petty. Joe and Melissa were missed.” Louie also added a heart emoji at the end.

The rumor originated from a Radar Online report claiming that the newlyweds sent a bill to Joe and Melissa for the pricey meal that they missed. Teresa’s RHONJ castmate and bridesmaid Jennifer Aydin quickly addressed it as false. She tweeted, “This is absolutely not true! If there was a such a ‘bill’, it would’ve been posted already. Trust and believe.” She followed up with another tweet saying, “Teresa and Louie would NEVER be so petty.”

Last week, reports came out that tension between the family hit the boiling point a the RHONJ finale filming. Teresa allegedly repeated a rumor that would “cause damage” in the Gorga marriage. Regardless of the actual reason, Melissa and Joe ended up being the only cast members from RHONJ to not attend the wedding.

But Teresa didn’t let their absence rain on her parade. She walked herself down the aisle in an off-the-shoulder gown with a crystal tiara. Sitting on top of her tiara was a giant mass of extensions that her hairstylist later revealed to have cost nearly $10k. $7k of it was for the real human hair extensions and another $2,500 for the styling itself. Her stylist also revealed that the look required more than 1,500 bobby pins.

During Louie and Tre’s reception speech, they talked about family. In a video from the event, Louie told their guests, “I want to thank all my friends that came out here from all different states in the country, all my business partners, my family, Teresa, your friends, your family, new friends, old friends, friends that resurfaced.” Teresa interjected and noted, “Chosen family!”

Melissa and Joe have yet to comment on the alleged bill.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TRE AND LOUIE REALLY SENT THE GORGAS A BILL? WHO STARTED THAT RUMOR? WOULD YOU SEND A GUEST A BILL IF THEY SKIPPED OUT ON YOUR WEDDING AT THE LAST MINUTE?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]