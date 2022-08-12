Chanel Ayan Slams Phaedra Parks As A “Thirsty Ex-Housewife” And Shades Phaedra For Past Drama With Kandi Burruss

Chanel Ayan has just recently joined the Bravoverse thanks to Real Housewives of Dubai, but she’s already made an impressive splash. Ayan is truly one-of-a-kind. No matter where she is going, you can guarantee she’ll be wearing an over-the-top outfit and carrying an equally-as-outrageous gift. She is shady as they come, and I am totally under her spell. Come on, she met Teresa Giudice one time and got invited to her royal wedding. That’s just natural charm, people.

Ayan and her RHODubai co-stars didn’t come to play, especially with Real Housewives stars from other cities trying to haze the new girls on the block. Most recently, Chanel has found herself in a feud with Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Southern Belle Phaedra Parks. As expected, it got real messy, real fast.

It all starts with Caroline Brooks, of course. No one knows how to push Chanel’s buttons quite like Brooks. Caroline recently made a comment that Ayan has the brain capacity of a 5-year-old child. Brooks, as we’ve seen on the show, is buddy-buddy with Miss Phaedra. In fact, Phaedra has even hinted that she’d like to join the Dubai cast, so she’s testing the waters by getting involved in their drama. For Phaedra, getting involved in reality TV drama is like riding a bike — she can always jump back on seamlessly.

Phaedra was recently a guest on Dish Nation and was asked about Brooks‘ diss about Ayan’s intelligence. The former RHOA star did say it wasn’t a nice comment but added that it’s just typical Real Housewives’ behavior. When Phaedra was asked if she agreed with Brooks’ statement about Ayan, she stumbled over her words. The hosts took that as a yes, and Ayan apparently took it as a sign of war.

In a since-deleted tweet (thankfully captured by @thepeachreportdaily on Instagram), Chanel came for Phaedra’s throat. “To the thirsty ex-housewife-shut the fuck up you only met me once for 5 min. Let’s not make it a @Kandi situation with lies #stoplyinglikeyouknowme #learnyourlesson,” the tweet reads. You already know Kandi Burruss wants nothing to do with this pettiness, which makes it even more hilarious that Ayan tagged her. I beg to differ — we all know that Phaedra’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-star Jill Zarin is the thirstiest ex-Wife. It’s a title she wears proudly.

