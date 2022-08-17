Teresa Giudice Is Launching A Podcast

Look out, Two T’s In A Pod. Move aside, Reasonably Shady. Just B with Bethenny Frankel, your time is up. There’s a new podcasting Real Housewife in town, and her name is Teresa Giudice. Yes, the golden-voiced girl from Real Housewives Of New Jersey is gearing up to launch a podcast!

The new podcast is called Namaste Bitches, and the newlywed New Jersey Housewife shared the news on her Instagram with a picture alongside her co-host Melissa Pfeister, a nutritionist and podcaster. Let’s hope the relationship with this Melissa goes better than her relationship with Melissa Gorga.

“I wanted to share one more exciting life update before I leave for my honeymoon! The rumors are true and I’m starting a podcast with @melissapfeister when I get back,” Teresa captioned the photo.

It’s unclear what rumors Teresa is referring to here, but it’s nice that she has plans when she gets back from her honeymoon with Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

The podcast title might sound like a sassy show about yoga or meditation, but in the 1-minute trailer they recently shared, Teresa says that she and this other Melissa will talk about “everything.” The official podcast description goes into more detail, promising that the ladies will “bring the sass, fun, real talk, and serious table flipping each Wednesday as they explore everything from life, love, and family to food, fashion, and celebrity.”

When Teresa announced the new project on Instagram, her fellow Housewives flooded the comments with congratulations – many of who had just attended Teresa’s big fairytale wedding. Real Housewives of New York City veteran Jill Zarin wrote a congratulatory comment, saying, “Mazel Tov! I couldn’t think of a better duo!!! Go kill it girls!!! Happy Honeymoon!”

And Teresa’s castmate from Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Cynthia Bailey, shared her support with heart emojis and a comment reading, “LOVE THIS!!! My girls!”

The upcoming podcast comes from the network PodcastOne, which, coincidentally, also produces the podcast Melissa Gorga on Display. The first official episode drops on September 21, with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]