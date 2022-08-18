Cynthia Bailey Says Kenya Moore And Phaedra Parks Got Along At Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Yea Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas was camp and all, but per usual, Kenya Moore was the moment. Kenya was leading the charge when it came to posting the big day. She even went live on the gram with Chanel Ayan at one point! And forget about the predicable Gorga temper tantrum. I need more details on how Kenny got along with Phaedra Parks and her ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta bestie Cynthia Bailey, who she was seen with throughout the night.

In an interview with Page Six, Cynthia boasted, “Everybody had a good time. Everyone came in peace, even Phaedra and Kenya.” She insisted that her former RHOA castmates, who only argued throughout their time together on their show, “really got along” during the event.

Phaedra once accused Kenya of flirting with her now ex-husband Apollo Nida over text. She then brutally accused Kenya of “peddling through sperm banks” to have a baby of her own during a reunion. An exceptionally cruel comment from the “Southern belle.”

“In that moment, I was so frustrated because our relationship, Kenya and I, it had been so tumultuous,“ Phaedra once recalled about the incident, “and I was just to a boiling point.”

After Phaedra told Kenya “You don’t know if your baby daddy will be an ax murderer or a child molester because what you will know is that he needed $10 for a medium-size pizza, so he ejaculated in a cup so you could have a kid,” Apollo went to jail and Kenya kept living her life as THE moment. Funny how that works.

Phaedra has yet to apologize for her slip up, and even pretended she forgot about her uncouth legacy. But Cynthia insists that both Phae and Kenya left that drama in the past while Tre and Louie said ‘I do.’

“It was Teresa’s day,” Cynthia said. “There were so many other ‘Housewives’ from so many other franchises. It was almost like being at BravoCon, but on a smaller level.”

Cynthia also had to make nice with Kenya after their recent falling out on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. “I have to admit, it was good to see her,” she said. “The thing with real friendships is no matter what happens in those friendships, when you see them again, you’re just like, ‘Oh my God, hi,’ like nothing ever happened.”

Cynthia said it was “just really good” to see and reconnect with Kenya. She was also able to give her former pal an update on what she’s been going through, including her mother’s recent diagnosis of Stage 1 breast cancer.

“I got a chance to talk to Kenya about my mom a little bit and she was genuinely concerned,” Cynt explained. “Like any great friend, Kenya always shows up — especially when it’s important.” She added, “So, it was good to see her and reconnect. We’re good again, for sure.”

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO LEARN PHAEDRA AND KENYA WERE ABLE TO PLAY NICE ON TERESA’S BIG DAY? DO YOU THINK THERE WAS ANY DRAMA BETWEEN ANY OF THE WIVES FOLLOWING THE EVENT?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]